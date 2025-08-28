AMERICAS OIL: Mexico's Minatitlan refinery back online, Olmeca still down

Aug-28 19:40

Mexico's Minatitlan refinery back online, Olmeca still down, sources say - rtrs * Pemex's 285,000 b...

AUDUSD TECHS: Testing Support At The 50-Day EMA

Jul-29 19:30
  • RES 4: 0.6700 76.4% retracement of the Sep 30 ‘24 - Apr 9 bear leg
  • RES 3: 0.6688 High Nov 7 ‘24
  • RES 2: 0.6677 0.764 proj of the Jun 23 - Jul 11 - 17 price swing  
  • RES 1: 0.6625 High Jul 24
  • PRICE: 0.6513 @ 18:38 BST Jul 29
  • SUP 1: 0.6505/6496 50-day EMA / Intraday low
  • SUP 2: 0.6455 Low Jul 17  
  • SUP 3: 0.6373 Low Jun 23 and a bear trigger  
  • SUP 4: 0.6357 Low May 12

Recent gains in AUDUSD reinforce bullish conditions and the latest pullback is considered corrective. Support to watch is at the 50-day EMA, at 0.6505. A clear break of this EMA would highlight a stronger reversal. For bulls, a resumption of gains would focus attention on 0.6625, the Jul 24 high. Clearance of this level would resume the uptrend and open the next objective at 0.6688, the Nov 7’ 24 high.        

US TSYS: Late SFOR/Treasury Option Roundup: Heavy Put Volume Fades Pre-FOMC Bid

Jul-29 19:27

Option desks reported heavy SOFR & Treasury put volumes Tuesday - fading the bid in underlying futures firmer/near post-auction highs (TYU5 +19 at 111-11.5) ahead of Wednesday's FOMC annc. Projected rate cut pricing gain slightly vs. early morning (*) levels: Jul'25 at -0.5bp (-0.8bp), Sep'25 at -16.9bp (-16.6bp), Oct'25 at -29.1bp (-28.1bp), Dec'25 at -46bp (-44.4bp). Year end projection well off early July level of appr -65.0bp.

  • SOFR OPTIONS
    • +18,000 SFRZ5 95.68 puts, 1.25 ref 96.09
    • +8,000 SFRH6 95.68 puts, 2.0 ref 96.305
    • Block, 10,000 SFRF6 93.37/96.50/96.62/96.81 call condors 1.0 ref 96.305
    • Block, 5,000 SFRU5 95.68/95.75 2x1 put spds, 1.25 ref 95.845
    • -45,000 SFRU5 95.37.95.62.95.87 put flys, 8.75 vs. 95.83/0.46%
    • +10,000 SFRU5 95.62/95.68 2x1 put spds, 0.5 ref 95.84
    • +7,500 SFRF6 96.31/96.43/96.50/96.68 broken call condors, 0.5 ref 96.295
    • -5,000 SFRZ5 95.93/96.12 put spds, 10.25 ref 96.07/0.20%
    • -4,000 SFRZ5 95.81/96.50 strangles, 9.5
    • -1,500 SFRH6 96.25 straddles, 46.0
    • +4,000 SFRH6 96.50/97.00 call spds .375 over 2QH6 97.00/97.50 call spds
    • +2,500 SFRV5 96.06/96.12/96.25/96.31 call condors, 1.5
    • Block, 4,000 SFRQ5 95.68/95.75/95.81 put flys, 1.5
    • Block, +20,000 SFRZ5 96.25/96.50/96.75/97.00 call condors, 3.25 ref 96.075
    • Block, 5,000 SFRQ5 95.81/95.93/96.00 broken call flys, 3.75 ref 95.84
    • 1,500 SFRZ5 95.25/95.62/95.75 broken put flys ref 96.075
    • 9,200 SFRZ5 96.25/96.50/96.75/97.00 call condors ref 96.05
    • 2,000 SFRZ5 96.25/0QZ5 97.18 call spds, 0.5 
    • +10,300 SFRQ5 95.87/95.93 call spds, 1.25 vs. 95.835/0.15%
    • Block, 2,500 SFRV5 96.18/96.43 call spds, 4.75 ref 96.07
    • 3,000 SFRU5 96.62/97.25 2x1 put spds, 6.5 ref 96.655
    • 2,000 SFRH6 95.87/96.25 2x1 put spds over 96.87/97.12 call spds ref 96.28
    • 9,000 SFRV5 96.25/96.31 put spds over 96.50/96.75 call spds, 3.5 net ref 96.07
    • +1,200 SFRU5 96.00/96.18, 1.0
    • 1,250 SFRU5 95.68/95.75/95.81 put flys, 0.75 ref 95.835
    • +1,300 0QV5 96.31 puts, 3.0
  • Treasury Options
    • +50,000 wk5 TY Thursday 110.75 puts, 3 - expire 7/31 - day after FOMC
    • Block/screen, 23,000 TYU5 112.5 calls, 15
    • 4,000 TYU5 110 puts, 11 ref 111-11.5 to -12
    • +20,000 FVU5 108 puts, 14 
    • +20,000 TYU5 108.5 puts, 3
    • 2,000 USU5 106.5/110 put spds ref 113-20
    • 12,000 TUV5 104.12/104.37 call spds ref 103-25.62
    • +1,500 wk2 TY 107.75/108.75 put over risk reversals, 0.5 net
    • 2,450 TYU5 112/113 call spds, 8 ref 110-25
    • 1,000 TUU5 103.75/104.12 call spds, 4.5 vs. 103-18.87/0.20%

US TSYS/SUPPLY: Refunding Preview: Instant Answers Focus On Guidance (3/3)

Jul-29 19:19
In addition to providing the new auction sizes for the upcoming quarter, we will answer this question upon release of the Treasury Quarterly Refunding Statement at 0830ET on Wednesday (with color on changes if any):
  • Is the guidance on coupon issuance unchanged? “Treasury anticipates maintaining nominal coupon and FRN auction sizes for at least the next several quarters.
Additionally we include the following questions on buybacks:
  • Total maximum purchase amount of buybacks in the 20Y-30Y range (B USD)
  • Total maximum purchase amount of buybacks in the 10Y-20Y range (B USD) 

