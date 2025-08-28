AMERICAS OIL: mericas Midday Oil Summary: Crude Rallies off Russia News

US OIL: August 28 - Americas Midday Oil Summary: Crude Rallies off Russia News WTI crude oil rallie...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
Looking at recent inter-meeting data informing the likely rate hold Wednesday (more detail in our PDF preview):
A bull cycle in USDJPY remains in place. The latest recovery signals the end of the corrective phase between Jul 16 - 24. Attention is on key resistance and the bull trigger at 149.18, the Jul 16 high. A break of this hurdle would confirm a resumption of the uptrend. Pivot support to monitor is 146.11, the 50-day EMA. A clear breach of it would instead signal scope for stronger reversal. First support is at 146.92, the 20-day EMA.
The Bank of Canada is set to hold the overnight rate at 2.75% on Wednesday Jul 30 (decision 0945ET), a third pause after seven consecutive cuts. This would keep rates in the middle of the BOC’s neutral range of 2.25–3.25%. MNI's preview is here (PDF).