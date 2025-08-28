AMERICAS OIL: mericas Midday Oil Summary: Crude Rallies off Russia News

Looking at recent inter-meeting data informing the likely rate hold Wednesday (more detail in our PDF preview):

June's Labour Force Survey saw much-better-than-expected employment (+83.1k, vs 0.0k consensus) and unemployment rate (6.9%, vs 7.1% consensus) data. This was the biggest overall monthly job gain in 6 months.

June CPI report showed stronger-than-anticipated price pressures. The main takeaway was the slightly-higher-than-expected print for the BOC's preferred inflation metric: with the trim / median average finishing Q2 averaging 3.05%, higher than the 2.95% "forecast" by the BOC in its April projections (its two tariff scenarios were 2.9% or 3.0%). For the quarter, Y/Y trim averaged 3.03% and median 3.07%. June didn't see a major upside miss on the major core metrics, but when combined with the upside "miss" in headline CPI (a below-BOC target 1.8% Y/Y in Q2, but vs 1.5% in April's BOC projections), the apparent acceleration in inflation momentum is reason enough to stay on hold.

The advance estimate for June's retail sales is for 1.6% M/M gains - which would be the fastest pace since December.

The Bank of Canada's quarterly Business Outlook Survey (BOS) and Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations (CSCE) showed broadly that the economy and inflation expectations stabilized between February (the Q1 survey) and May (the Q2 report released this month). Neither survey's findings are an obstacle for further BOC rate cuts, but nor do they make a compelling case for further easing.