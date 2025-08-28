AMERICAS OIL: mericas Midday Oil Summary: Crude Rallies off Russia News

Aug-28 18:36

US OIL: August 28 - Americas Midday Oil Summary: Crude Rallies off Russia News WTI crude oil rallie...

BOC: Data Calls For Further Patience (2/4)

Jul-29 18:35

Looking at recent inter-meeting data informing the likely rate hold Wednesday (more detail in our PDF preview):

  • June's Labour Force Survey saw much-better-than-expected employment (+83.1k, vs 0.0k consensus) and unemployment rate (6.9%, vs 7.1% consensus) data. This was the biggest overall monthly job gain in 6 months.
  • June CPI report showed stronger-than-anticipated price pressures. The main takeaway was the slightly-higher-than-expected print for the BOC's preferred inflation metric: with the trim / median average finishing Q2 averaging 3.05%, higher than the 2.95% "forecast" by the BOC in its April projections (its two tariff scenarios were 2.9% or 3.0%). For the quarter, Y/Y trim averaged 3.03% and median 3.07%. June didn't see a major upside miss on the major core metrics, but when combined with the upside "miss" in headline CPI (a below-BOC target 1.8% Y/Y in Q2, but vs 1.5% in April's BOC projections), the apparent acceleration in inflation momentum is reason enough to stay on hold.
  • The advance estimate for June's retail sales is for 1.6% M/M gains - which would be the fastest pace since December.
  • The Bank of Canada's quarterly Business Outlook Survey (BOS) and Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations (CSCE) showed broadly that the economy and inflation expectations stabilized between February (the Q1 survey) and May (the Q2 report released this month).  Neither survey's findings are an obstacle for further BOC rate cuts, but nor do they make a compelling case for further easing.
  • The latest monthly GDP reading showed a below-consensus -0.1% M/M reading for April, with the May flash estimate also pointing to a 0.1% contraction (we get the data on July 31, the day after the BOC decision). That was indicative of quarterly growth of -0.3% in Q2, if June comes in flat (which looks like pessimistic assumption given other activity data for the month). This would be between the BOC's two scenario estimates of -1.3% and 0.0% in its April projections. This comes after the latest quarterly GDP release on May 30 showed Q1 annualized GDP +2.2%, above the BOC forecast for +1.8%
image

USDJPY TECHS: Key Resistance Remains Exposed

Jul-29 18:30
  • RES 4: 151.21 High Mar 28
  • RES 3: 150.49 High Apr 2  
  • RES 2: 149.38 50.0% retracement of the Jan 10 - Apr 22 bear leg 
  • RES 1: 148.80/149.18 High Jul 29 / High Jul 16 and the bull trigger
  • PRICE: 148.47 @ 18:12 BST Jul 29
  • SUP 1: 146.92 20-day EMA
  • SUP 2: 146.11/145.86 50-day EMA / Low Jul 24 
  • SUP 3: 145.16 61.8% retracement of the Jul 1 - 16 bull cycle
  • SUP 4: 144.21 76.4% retracement of the Jul 1 - 16 bull cycle  

A bull cycle in USDJPY remains in place. The latest recovery signals the end of the corrective phase between Jul 16 - 24. Attention is on key resistance and the bull trigger at 149.18, the Jul 16 high. A break of this hurdle would confirm a resumption of the uptrend. Pivot support to monitor is 146.11, the 50-day EMA. A clear breach of it would instead signal scope for stronger reversal. First support is at 146.92, the 20-day EMA.  

BOC: Rate Cut Expectations Fade Alongside Data Surprises (1/4)

Jul-29 18:28

The Bank of Canada is set to hold the overnight rate at 2.75% on Wednesday Jul 30 (decision 0945ET), a third pause after seven consecutive cuts. This would keep rates in the middle of the BOC’s neutral range of 2.25–3.25%. MNI's preview is here (PDF).

  • The BoC is prone to surprising markets more than most of its central bank peers. But this is the first upcoming meeting in the last three at which opinion is not split over the decision: there’s under 5% implied probability of a rate cut at this meeting per OIS markets.
  • Compare that to 20% on the eve of the June meeting (decision was a hold) and 30-40% in April (again, a hold) when the outcome wasn’t entirely clear. Indeed the last fully-priced decision was March’s 25bp cut, which may turn out the be the final one of the cycle after 225bp in easing.
  • Since Q1, data developments have seen market pricing for future cuts slowly evaporate, with analysts not quite convinced but moving in that direction.
  • Below is our table of analyst consensus for  BOC rates. While most analysts continue to expect at least one or two more cuts by year-end, with most basing their view on expectations that the Canadian economy will weaken sharply, markets (OIS) see no full 25bp reductions seen through year-end (17bp in total over the next 4 meetings to December). That compares to just after the June meeting when a full 25bp cut and then some had been expected.
  • We’ve seen the expected BOC terminal rate rise to 2.25% (per MNI consensus), versus 2.125% prior seen prior to the June meeting, and we think this could creep up further.
image

