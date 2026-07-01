EM LATAM CREDIT: Markets Wrap

RES 4: 0.7380 Top of a bull channel drawn from the Apr 9 ‘25 low

RES 3: 0.7325 1.500 proj of the Apr 29 - May 1 - May 5 price swing

RES 2: 0.7223/78 High May 15 / 6 and the bull trigger

RES 1: 0.7201 High May 29

PRICE: 0.7151 @ 17:08 BST Jun 1

SUP 1: 0.7080 Low May 19

SUP 2: 0.7056 50.0% retracement of the Mar 30 - May 6 bull leg

SUP 3: 0.6986 Low Apr 13

SUP 4: 0.6899 Low Apr 7

AUDUSD is in consolidation mode. The recent pullback is still considered corrective. MA studies are in a bull-mode position and this set-up continues to highlight a dominant uptrend. Note that support at the 50-day EMA, currently at 0.7124, has been pierced. A clear break of this average would signal scope for a deeper retracement and expose 0.7056, a Fibonacci retracement. The bull trigger is unchanged at 0.7278, the May 6 high.