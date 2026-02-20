US TSY OPTIONS: March'26 Tsy Option Expiration Roundup

Feb-19 19:23

PIPELINE: Corporate Bond Update: $2.75B Philippines 3Pt Priced

Jan-20 19:20
  • Date $MM Issuer (Priced *, Launch #)
  • 01/20 $2.75B *Philippines $500M 5.5Y +50, $1.5B 10Y +80, $750M 25Y +83.3
  • 01/20 $600M *Woori Bank 3Y SOFR+48, $300M 5Y +33

SOFR OPTIONS: Jun'26 SOFR Puts

Jan-20 19:14
  • 19,500 SFRM6 96.18 puts, 0.5 ref 96.545

EURGBP TECHS: Works Against Bear Flag

Jan-20 19:00
  • RES 4: 0.8797 High Dec 17   
  • RES 3: 0.8781 61.8% retracement of the Nov 14 - Jan 6 bear leg    
  • RES 2: 0.8746 High Dec 31
  • RES 1: 0.8730 Intraday high 
  • PRICE: 0.8717 @ 16:12 GMT Jan 20
  • SUP 1: 0.8644 Low Jan 6 and the bear trigger
  • SUP 2: 0.8633 Low Sep 15
  • SUP 3: 0.8620 38.2% retracement of the Dec ‘24 - Nov ‘25 bull cycle 
  • SUP 4: 0.8597 Low Aug 14

A sharp rally in EURGBP today has resulted in a breach of both the 20- and 5-day EMAs. This undermines the recent bear theme. A clear break of the 50-day average would signal scope for a stronger rally, towards 0.8746, the Dec 31 high. Moving average studies are in a bear-mode set-up and this continues to suggest that a recovery in the cross is potentially a correction. Key support and the bear trigger lies at 0.8644, the Jan 6 low.   

