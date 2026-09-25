BUNDS: Long end futures are challenging the intraday lows

RES 4: 7900.00 Round number resistance

RES 3: 7892.00 1.500 proj of the Jun 11 - 15 - 26 price swing

RES 2: 7849.93 1.382 proj of the Jun 11 - 15 - 26 price swing

RES 1: 7770.50/7838.50 High Aug 18 / 13 and the bull trigger

PRICE: 7681.00 @ 14:27 BST Aug 26

SUP 1: 7655.00 Low Aug 24

SUP 2: 7632.00 High Jul 16

SUP 3: 7595.28 50-day EMA

SUP 4: 7520.54 61.8% retracement of the Jul 29 - Aug 13 bull leg

S&P E-Minis are in consolidation mode. A bull cycle remains intact and the latest pullback is considered corrective. Price has breached the 20-day EMA, at 7683.77. This signals scope for a deeper near-term retracement towards the 50-day EMA at 7599.04. A clear break of the 50-day average is required to signal a stronger short-term bear threat. For bulls, a resumption of the uptrend would open 7849.93, a Fibonacci projection.