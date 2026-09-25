BUNDS: Long end futures are challenging the intraday lows

* Long end futures are under renewed pressure on both sides of the Atlantic. * The German 30yr Yield...
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S&P E-Minis are in consolidation mode. A bull cycle remains intact and the latest pullback is considered corrective. Price has breached the 20-day EMA, at 7683.77. This signals scope for a deeper near-term retracement towards the 50-day EMA at 7599.04. A clear break of the 50-day average is required to signal a stronger short-term bear threat. For bulls, a resumption of the uptrend would open 7849.93, a Fibonacci projection.
Flattener Block posted at 0923:47ET:
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