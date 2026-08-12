US TSYS: Limited Reaction to Pres Trump's Strait Comments

Aug-12 14:36

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* Treasuries holding modest gains (ignoring to a degree) following latest Trump rhetoric re: Hormu...

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CROSS ASSET: Contained Negative Reaction To Latest Trump Truth Social On Hormuz

Jul-13 14:33

Light risk-negative moves across markets following that Truth Social post, seemingly centring on the imposition of a US blockade on Iranian ships. 

  • Front-month Brent Crude futures move back above the $80/bbl level, though last Thursday’s higsh remains intact for now.
  • The USD bid is relatively contained overall, with BBDXY already paring the 0.1% snap higher. Spot gold has found support at the $4,000/oz level for now.
  • Similar dynamics noted in 10-year core FI yields, with last week’s highs in Bund and Gilts unchallenged and 10-year USTs not able to consolidate above 4.60%.
  • Trump’s call for the US to become a “guardian” of the Strait of Hormuz echo earlier remarks on FOX. The President has called for a 20% reimbursement to the US on all cargo shipped under such an arrangement, providing no details on how such a toll would be administered/collected.
  • The Iranian side has already strongly pushed back on this notion earlier today.

USD: Greenback Firms on Latest Trump Blockade Comments

Jul-13 14:30
  • The latest update from President Trump’s social media account weighs on risk, with a notable leg lower for spot gold towards the $4,000/oz mark and higher energy prices contributing to the firmer price action for the US dollar.
  • This sees USDJPY return to session highs at 162.36 and cable make a new session low, while the likes of EUR and AUD remain shy of Monday extremes for now. Despite a small step lower, NZD remains the relative outperformer and any negative impact on the EM FX basket is extremely short-lived.

US TSYS: Tsys Gap Lower, Trump Reinstates Hormuz Blockade

Jul-13 14:22
  • More of a reaction to latest from Trump post re: Hormuz Strait - in addition to "running the strait", Trump reinstating Blockade against Iran
  • Treasuries gap lower: TYU6 trades down to 108-23.5 low, 108-25 last (yld +.0382 at 4.5995).
  • Key support and the bear trigger is 108-08+, the May 19 low. Initial firm resistance to watch is 109-25+, the Jul 2 / 6 high. A break of it would be bullish and expose 110-10+, the Jun 26 high and bull trigger.

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