US TSYS: Limited Reaction to Pres Trump's Strait Comments

Light risk-negative moves across markets following that Truth Social post, seemingly centring on the imposition of a US blockade on Iranian ships.

Front-month Brent Crude futures move back above the $80/bbl level, though last Thursday’s higsh remains intact for now.

The USD bid is relatively contained overall, with BBDXY already paring the 0.1% snap higher. Spot gold has found support at the $4,000/oz level for now.

Similar dynamics noted in 10-year core FI yields, with last week’s highs in Bund and Gilts unchallenged and 10-year USTs not able to consolidate above 4.60%.

Trump’s call for the US to become a “guardian” of the Strait of Hormuz echo earlier remarks on FOX. The President has called for a 20% reimbursement to the US on all cargo shipped under such an arrangement, providing no details on how such a toll would be administered/collected.

The Iranian side has already strongly pushed back on this notion earlier today.