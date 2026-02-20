US CREDIT SUPPLY: Leidos Holdings: $Bmark 2-Part New Issue - Guidance

Feb-19 18:19

You are missing out on very valuable content.

* MNI FV 3Y +65A, 10Y +95A * Guidance 3Y +63#, 10Y +97# * IPT 3Y +95A, 10Y +125A * Expect $1.4B issu...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

BONDS: Europe Pi: German Positioning Very Mixed (1/2)

Jan-20 18:16

Looking at German bond futures positioning (from MNI's latest Europe Pi update - Download Full Document Here)

  • German positioning is mixed.
  • Bobl structural positioning remains erratic, moving back into long territory after being in "short" two weeks ago (it had previously been long through most of November/December).
  • Bund remains in short territory with Buxl remaining very short.
  • Schatz meanwhile has moved to flat after being "very short" previously.
  • The latest's week trade showed longs set in each contract.
image
Updated Jan 20, 2026 based on OI/price data through Jan 19, 2026. MNI Pi provides an estimate of fast money positioning in futures. Calculations are for guidance only, and are not trade recommendations in any way. Source: Eurex, ICE, Bloomberg Finance L.P., MNI Calculations

FED: US TSY 52W BILL AUCTION: HIGH 3.390%(ALLOT 29.55%)

Jan-20 18:02
  • US TSY 52W BILL AUCTION: HIGH 3.390%(ALLOT 29.55%)
  • US TSY 52W BILL AUCTION: DEALERS TAKE 25.39% OF COMPETITIVES
  • US TSY 52W BILL AUCTION: DIRECTS TAKE 2.32% OF COMPETITIVES
  • US TSY 52W BILL AUCTION: INDIRECTS TAKE 72.29% OF COMPETITIVES
  • US TSY 52W AUCTION: BID/CVR 3.42

US: White House Press Conference w/Trump Underway Shortly

Jan-20 18:02

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is shortly due to brief reporters at the White House. The White House conveyed to the press pool that President Donald Trump is expected join the briefing to discuss his first year in office. LIVESTREAM

  • The presser may provide additional details of Trump's agenda for tomorrow's appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. His keynote address to the forum is scheduled for 08:30 ET 13:30 GMT. He also has a meeting with corporate executives at 11:25 ET 16:25 GMT.
  • It is likely he will meet with several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, both of whom have publicly pushed back against his bid to acquire Greenland.
  • Today, senior Trump administration officials have lined up behind Trump's claim that sovereignty over the island is crucial to US national security. The most recent argument, first espoused by Trump yesterday and repeated by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent today, is that a UK decision to cede control over Diego Garcia - an Indian Ocean territory that houses a US military base - is evidence that European NATO partners cannot be relied on to safeguard US national security. 

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI US Macro Weekly: IEEPA's Dead, But Tariffs Will Live On

Feb-20 21:10
article type logo

MNI IG US Credit Weekly

Feb-20 20:45
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Holding, Next Move Could Be Hike - Lacker

Feb-20 20:26

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2025Twitter, Xlinkedin logo