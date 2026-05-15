GLOBAL ENERGY: *LEBANON, ISRAEL CEASEFIRE EXTENDED BY 45 DAYS: AFP

The Fed's April Beige Book makes heavy mention of the conflict in the Middle East, which broke out after the response for the prior edition (February's) were compiled. That said, the portrayal of the economy in this edition was not substantially different, and arguably even more robust, with more districts on net (8 vs 7) reporting slight/modest growth and gains in employment (4 vs 3; and just 1 seeing declines vs 3 prior), with very little change in inflation reporting (9 vs 8 describing "moderate" price pressures). Our summary of the main sections is below.

Economic activity was described as follows: "The conflict in the Middle East was cited as a major source of uncertainty that complicated decision-making around hiring, pricing, and capital investment, with many firms adopting a wait-and-see posture....On balance, consumer spending increased slightly despite harsh winter weather in some regions and higher fuel prices. Many Districts continued to report signs of consumer financial strain, increased price sensitivity, and rising demand at food banks and other social service organizations, while spending among higher-income consumers was resilient.

On a sector-by-sector basis: "Manufacturing activity rose slightly to moderately in most Districts. Banking sector activity was generally steady with loan demand stable to up moderately.... Housing market activity softened across several Districts as heightened uncertainty and rising mortgage rates dampened buyer demand. Commercial real estate markets improved, with strength in industrial properties, especially data center projects. Office markets saw solid demand for Class A space but weaker demand for lower-tier properties. Energy activity was up slightly as oil prices rose, though many producers remained cautious about increasing drilling due to uncertainty about the persistence of higher prices. Agricultural activity was mixed, and several Districts reported that rising crop prices helped offset steep price increases of fertilizer and fuel. Business outlooks varied amid widespread uncertainty about future conditions."