US TSYS: Late SOFR/Treasury Option Roundup: Mixed Flow on Weaker Rates

SOFR & Treasury option flow remained mixed on modest volumes Thursday, underlying futures adding to ...
Some highlights of Italy's Q3 funding plan out today (PDF link):
USDJPY has reversed lower from Monday’s high. This undermines a recent bullish theme and yesterday’s price pattern appears to be a shooting star candle formation. If correct, it signals a reversal of the recent bull cycle. Support to watch lies at 144.80, the 20-day EMA. A clear break of this level would strengthen a bearish threat. On the upside, a move above Monday’s high of 148.03 would reinstate a bullish theme.