US TSYS: Late SOFR/Treasury Option Roundup: Mixed Flow on Weaker Rates

RES 4: 150.49 High Apr 2

RES 3: 149.28 High Apr 3

RES 2: 148.65 High May 12 and a reversal trigger

RES 1: 146.19/148.03 Intraday high / High Jun 23

PRICE: 145.19 @ 16:48 BST Jun 24

SUP 1: 144.80 20-day EMA

SUP 2: 144.34 Low Jun 18

SUP 3: 142.80 Low Jun 13

SUP 4: 142.12 Low May 27 and a key short-term support

USDJPY has reversed lower from Monday’s high. This undermines a recent bullish theme and yesterday’s price pattern appears to be a shooting star candle formation. If correct, it signals a reversal of the recent bull cycle. Support to watch lies at 144.80, the 20-day EMA. A clear break of this level would strengthen a bearish threat. On the upside, a move above Monday’s high of 148.03 would reinstate a bullish theme.