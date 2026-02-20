LATAM FX: Latam Currencies Remain Resilient in Face of Further Dollar Strength

* Concerns surrounding Iran/US tensions continue to provide a bid for the US dollar, while stronge...
A recovery in GBPUSD from Monday's low highlights a potential early reversal signal. Initial key resistance has been defined at 1.3495, the Jan 13 high. A stronger recovery and a move above this short-term hurdle would strengthen the reversal threat. On the downside, support to watch lies at the Jan 19 low of 1.3331. Clearance of it would confirm a resumption of the recent bear cycle and open 1.3312, the Dec 17 low.
European long-end yields rose Tuesday albeit closed well off intraday highs.
Closing Yields / 10-Yr EGB Spreads To Germany