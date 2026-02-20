LATAM FX: Latam Currencies Remain Resilient in Face of Further Dollar Strength

RES 4: 1.3726 High Sep 17 and a key resistance

RES 3: 1.3661 High Sep 18

RES 2: 1.3607 2.764 proj of the Nov 4 - 13 - 20 price swing

RES 1: 1.3495/3568 High Jan 13 / 6 and the bull trigger

PRICE: 1.3464 @ 16:08 GMT Jan 20

SUP 1: 1.3331 Low Jan 19 and the bear trigger

SUP 2: 1.3312 Low Dec 17

SUP 3: 1.3289 50.0% retracement of the Nov 4 - Jan 6 bull leg

SUP 4: 1.3223 61.8% retracement of the Nov 4 - Jan 6 bull leg

A recovery in GBPUSD from Monday's low highlights a potential early reversal signal. Initial key resistance has been defined at 1.3495, the Jan 13 high. A stronger recovery and a move above this short-term hurdle would strengthen the reversal threat. On the downside, support to watch lies at the Jan 19 low of 1.3331. Clearance of it would confirm a resumption of the recent bear cycle and open 1.3312, the Dec 17 low.