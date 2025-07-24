EM LATAM CREDIT: LATAM Credit Market Wrap

RES 4: 0.6700 76.4% retracement of the Sep 30 ‘24 - Apr 9 bear leg

RES 3: 0.6688 High Nov 7 ‘24

RES 2: 0.6603 High Nov 11 ‘24

RES 1: 0.6552 High June 16 and the bull trigger

PRICE: 0.6500 @ 16:50 BST Jun 24

SUP 1: 0.6454/6373 Intraday low / Low Jun 23

SUP 2: 0.6357 Low May 12

SUP 3: 0.6309 38.2% retracement of the Apr 9 - Jun 16 bull cycle

SUP 4: 0.6275 Low Apr 14

The medium-term trend set-up in AUDUSD is unchanged, the outlook remains bullish. The sharp reversal from Monday’s low reinforces a bull theme and signals the end of the latest corrective pullback. Yesterday’s gains also highlight a bullish price pattern - a hammer candle formation. Sights are on key resistance and the bull trigger, at 0.6552, the Jun 16 high. Key short-term support has been defined at 0.6373, yesterday’s low.