SOFR OPTIONS: Large Green Dec'26 SOFR Midcurve Funded Call Spd Buyer

Aug-12 14:28

You are missing out on very valuable content.

* +80,000 2QZ6 96.25/96.50 call spds v 2QU6 96.50 calls, 3.25 net/Dec over * +10,000 SFRU6 96.18/96....

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

US TSYS: Tsys Gap Lower, Trump Reinstates Hormuz Blockade

Jul-13 14:22
  • More of a reaction to latest from Trump post re: Hormuz Strait - in addition to "running the strait", Trump reinstating Blockade against Iran
  • Treasuries gap lower: TYU6 trades down to 108-23.5 low, 108-25 last (yld +.0382 at 4.5995).
  • Key support and the bear trigger is 108-08+, the May 19 low. Initial firm resistance to watch is 109-25+, the Jul 2 / 6 high. A break of it would be bullish and expose 110-10+, the Jun 26 high and bull trigger.

GLOBAL: Trump On Truth Social

Jul-13 14:16

The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

EGB OPTIONS: IKQ6 119.00/119.50 Call Spread Sold

Jul-13 14:15

IKQ6 119.00/119.50 call spread 4K given at 3.

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI US Credit Weekly: August's Issuance Surge

Aug-14 19:07
article type logo

MNI US Macro Weekly: Cautious Comfort On Inflation

Aug-14 17:53
article type logo

MNI Latam Week Ahead: Regional Activity & GDP Data

Aug-14 17:18

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

© MNI 2026. All rights reserved.Twitter, Xlinkedin logo