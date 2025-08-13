POLAND: JP Morgan Expect Full Year Growth of 3.3%

Aug-13 13:13

* JP Morgan expect Polish growth to sustain a close to 3% pace in the second half of the year, wit...

OIL: London Morning Rally Fading

Jul-14 13:10

Our commodities team notes that the earlier move higher in oil has almost completely reversed having lacked any real clear driver. The market still awaits any news from U.S. President Trump about potential Russia sanctions as speculation grows around his “major announcement”.

SONIA OPTIONS: 0NU5 96.80/97.10 1x1.5 Call Spread Lifted

Jul-14 13:08

0NU5 96.80/97.10 1x1.5 call spread paper paid 4 on 10K.

CANADA DATA: Better-Than-Expected Wholesale Sales A Small Boost For May GDP

Jul-14 13:01

Wholesale sales rose 0.1% M/M in May (ex petroleum, products, other hydrocarbons, oilseed & grain), rising in 5 of 7 subsectors and marking a return to growth after two contractions. This was a better result than the -0.4% M/M seen in StatCan's advance estimate, and significantly better than the -2.2% in April (upward rev by 0.1pp).

  • An easing of trade tensions with the US appears to have contributed to the improvement - StatCan notes: "Feedback from respondents for May indicated that the impact of trade tensions between Canada and the United States eased slightly in the month. The share of respondents indicating that the ongoing trade issues had an impact on their businesses fell from 43.6% in April to 36.9% in May."
  • Volumes rose 0.2% M/M, while the Y/Y growth came in at 1.8%.
  • While the sharp decline in wholesale sales in April pretty much assures a negative contribution to GDP in Q2 (is now running at -2.0% 3M/3M SAAR), the upside surprise in May versus the advance estimate is a marginally modest positive for May monthly GDP.
  • We get that data on July 31, the day after the BOC decision; the advance estimate is for a 0.1% M/M contraction.
  • In a more ambiguous sign, Inventories meanwhile rose 0.8% for the biggest gain in 4 months, putting the inventory-to-sales ratio at 1.55x - the highest since September 2024.
image
image

