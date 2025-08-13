POLAND: JP Morgan Expect Full Year Growth of 3.3%

* JP Morgan expect Polish growth to sustain a close to 3% pace in the second half of the year, wit...
Our commodities team notes that the earlier move higher in oil has almost completely reversed having lacked any real clear driver. The market still awaits any news from U.S. President Trump about potential Russia sanctions as speculation grows around his “major announcement”.
0NU5 96.80/97.10 1x1.5 call spread paper paid 4 on 10K.
Wholesale sales rose 0.1% M/M in May (ex petroleum, products, other hydrocarbons, oilseed & grain), rising in 5 of 7 subsectors and marking a return to growth after two contractions. This was a better result than the -0.4% M/M seen in StatCan's advance estimate, and significantly better than the -2.2% in April (upward rev by 0.1pp).