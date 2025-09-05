US PREVIEW: ISM Services Activity Seen Picking Up, Prices Steady/Higher

To recap our August ISM Services preview from Wednesday, the headline index (report released 1000ET)...
Bloomberg consensus for ISM Services (1000ET) eyes a small increase to 51.5 from 50.8 in a second monthly improvement after the 49.9 in May was its lowest since Jun 2024, with prices paid looking to remain elevated.
Pres Trump on CNBC refers to previously-mentioned Kevins - NEC director Hassett and ex-Fed Gov Warsh - as candidates to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed Chair, saying there's also "other" candidates in the running ("both Kevins are very good, and there are other people that are very good too.")