OIL: Iraq Oil Minister Says Export Operations Stopped in South

Morgan Stanley: “We consider speculation about the possibility of Japan’s pension program increasing its exposure to JGBs (beyond standard rebalancing needs) to be a little overblown, and expect that allocations will continue to depend mostly on the relative performance of each asset class. Taking a holistic view, we believe that the notion that Japanese investors will sell overseas assets and rotate into JGBs is misguided…..“Our impression is that it is probably valuation-sensitive overseas investors who place greatest weight on relative yields. Foreigners have in fact been increasing their allocations to both Japanese equities and Japanese bonds significantly of late"