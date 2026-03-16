ARGENTINA: Inflation Pressures Expected to Remain Elevated in February

Mar-12 13:01

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* Monthly CPI is expected to moderate slightly in February after surprising to the upside in Janua...

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US DATA: Another Increase In Small Business Price Plans

Feb-10 12:55

The NFIB small business survey for January painted a mixed picture with its price components, with the net share who increased prices over the past three months at its lowest since October but those expecting to increase over the next three months at a joint high with June and last higher in early 2024. These price plans continues to point to inflation remaining stubbornly above the 2% target. 

  • Specifically, the net share reporting an increase over the past three months fell from 26% from 30% in December and a recent high of 34% in November. It averaged 11-12 pre-pandemic.
  • Going against it, the net share expecting to increase prices over the next three months increased to 32% from 28% in Dec and 30% in Nov.
  • It ties with the 32% back in June and was last higher at 33% in Jan and Mar 2024. For comparison, this series averaged 21-22% pre-pandemic and recently bottomed at 26% in August. 

Price-relevant sections from NFIB member quotes in the press release (link) note insurance costs but also difficulty in passing costs on: 

  • “Insurance costs- business/liability, and health are having significant increases affecting uncertainty in pricing product.” – Construction, OR
    • “Our business has been open since 1968. We are obviously doing something right for our customers. My struggle is passing on the increase in the cost of goods to my customers. That is a daily fight. I have to do it.” - Manufacturing, MI
    • “Obtaining timely city/county permits is a nightmare. Takes months if not years for permits. Insurance eats up any profits, it just keeps going up and in our business we have limited sources that will insure us.” - Construction, CA
    • “All my overhead has gone up significantly. My ability to raise my prices is negatively impacted by all the increased demands on my client’s “discretionary” income. Less taxes, less regulations, less bureaucracy, are the best help to my business and business prospects. Drastically less government spending and reduction of debt.” – Professional services, KS
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CROSS ASSET: Minis Tick Lower & USD Firms

Feb-10 12:51

Downticks in e-minis and Tsy yields in recent trade, not much in the way of overt headline drivers that we can see and the moves are limited at this stage. The broader USD (BBDXY) firming at the margin in tandem. We will monitor moves/search for drivers.

US: MNI POLITICAL RISK - GOP Looks To Restore Block On Tariff Votes

Feb-10 12:50

Download Full Report Here

  • President Donald Trump will hold a signing event at 16:30 ET 21:30 GMT, a policy meeting at 17:30 ET 22:30 GMT, and a private dinner in the evening: All closed press.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will brief at 13:00 ET 18:00 GMT.
  • Trump said the US can “grow at 15%” or more, if Fed nominee Kevin Warsh “does the job that he’s capable.”
  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will testify to a Senate panel today amid scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trips to Hungary and Slovakia after the Munich Security Conference are likely to raise concerns in Brussels.
  • Trump is expected to travel to Beijing in early April for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
  • Democratic leaders rejected a GOP counteroffer to their DHS reform proposals.
  • Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) will attempt to revive a rule preventing House members from forcing votes on Trump’s tariffs.
  • Trump threatened yesterday to block a nearly completed bridge connecting Canada and Detroit.
  • Vice President JD Vance said Trump will determine if Iran can enrich any uranium in a potential nuclear deal.
  • Energy Secretary Chris Wright will brief Senators today on the Energy Department’s actions in Venezuela.
  • The political environment is tilting towards Democrats ahead of November's midterms.
  • The House overwhelmingly passed a sweeping package of bipartisan housing proposals
  • Poll of the Day: Americans are increasingly pessimistic about the future. 

Full Article: US DAILY BRIEF

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