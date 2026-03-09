EU CREDIT SUPPLY: ICBCAS London Branch - Allocations

** ALLOCATIONS OUT ** FINAL BOOKS OVER 1.3BN (INCL. 802MN JLM INTEREST + 75MN ADDITIONAL "PROP" AS ...
Aussie 10-yr futures remain under pressure, although the CPI print has helped alleviate some of the worst of the pressures. adding to the downside argument. This puts prices still south of all major support levels. With 95.275 cleared, prices are pushing to new contract lows, opening vol-band support through 95.075 and into 94.190. Any recoveries need to break back above 95.900 to signal near-term bullish traction.
We've just published our US macro weekly: Download Full Report Here
We've published our Eurozone Inflation Insight for the January 2026 flash round - CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Executive Summary - Services Y/Y Lower But Drivers Ambiguous