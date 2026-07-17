US NATGAS: Honduras Set to Receive First Major LNG Cargo

Jul-17 16:36

Honduras is set to receive its first major LNG cargo at Puerto Corts on Aug. 7 under a long-term sup...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

US 10YR FUTURE TECHS: (U6) Resistance Remains Intact For Now

Jun-17 16:33
  • RES 4: 111-03   50.0% retracement of the Mar 2 - May 19 bear leg
  • RES 3: 110-28+ High May 7    
  • RES 2: 110-14   38.2% retracement of the Mar 2 - May 19 bear leg
  • RES 1: 110-00/00+ 50-day EMA / High May 29 
  • PRICE:‌‌ 109-28+ @ 17:22 BST Jun 17
  • SUP 1: 108-25   Low Jun 08
  • SUP 2: 108-08+ Low May 19 and the bear trigger 
  • SUP 3: 108-04   1.382 proj of Apr 17 - May 4 - 7 swing
  • SUP 4: 107-29   1.618 proj of the Apr 17 - May 4 - 7 price swing

Treasuries continue to trade closer to their recent highs. Key short-term resistance to watch is at 110-00, the 50-day EMA and the May 29 high at 110-00+. A clear break of this hurdle would undermine the bear theme and signal scope for a stronger recovery. This would open 110-14, a Fibonacci retracement point. For now, gains are considered corrective. Initial firm support is 108-25, the Jun 8 low. The bear trigger is 108-08+, May 19 low. 

JPY: Bearish Yen Pressure Persists, Lloyds Look For USDJPY at 164.50

Jun-17 16:22
  • The USDJPY range across the entirety of June has been confined to just 0.85%, as bearish pressure on the yen persists but the pre-intervention highs for USDJPY at 160.72 continue to cap the topside for now. A clear break of this hurdle would strengthen the uptrend. Note that a breach would also cancel a bear threat that still exists highlighted by the large bear candle on Apr 30.
  • While yesterday’s rate hike to 1.00% was fully expected, the BoJ's halting of quarterly reductions in bond buying from April 2027 could provide further medium-term headwinds for the yen.
  • Lloyds note that recent FX intervention proved totally ineffective, unsurprising when set alongside the easy monetary and loose fiscal conditions. The carry trade is part of that pressure too, that draw persists even with DM rate hike expectations starting to march back down the hill again.
  • Without a clear (hawkish) monetary shift, Lloyds believe yen recoveries will remain fleeting. They look for USDJPY to retest the 2024 high (161.95) and gradually push towards 164.50 over the summer and would view any further intervention driven dips (if the MoF is still feeling flush) as a buying opportunity. It would need a drop through at least 155.00 to shift this bias.

IRAN: "*TRUMP ON IRAN DEAL: COULD BE SIGNED TOMORROW OR NEXT DAY" - bbg

Jun-17 16:19

"*TRUMP ON IRAN DEAL: COULD BE SIGNED TOMORROW OR NEXT DAY" - bbg

Axios earlier had touted potentially today rather than the originally touted Friday

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI SARB Preview - July 2026: Hike Expected in Split Decision

Jul-20 15:57
article type logo

MNI POLICY: Fed Inclined To Hike Despite CPI Breathing Room

Jul-20 15:51
article type logo

MNI UK Data Preview: July 2026 Release

Jul-20 13:51

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

© MNI 2026. All rights reserved.Twitter, Xlinkedin logo