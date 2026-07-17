US NATGAS: Honduras Set to Receive First Major LNG Cargo

Honduras is set to receive its first major LNG cargo at Puerto Corts on Aug. 7 under a long-term sup...
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Treasuries continue to trade closer to their recent highs. Key short-term resistance to watch is at 110-00, the 50-day EMA and the May 29 high at 110-00+. A clear break of this hurdle would undermine the bear theme and signal scope for a stronger recovery. This would open 110-14, a Fibonacci retracement point. For now, gains are considered corrective. Initial firm support is 108-25, the Jun 8 low. The bear trigger is 108-08+, May 19 low.
"*TRUMP ON IRAN DEAL: COULD BE SIGNED TOMORROW OR NEXT DAY" - bbg
Axios earlier had touted potentially today rather than the originally touted Friday