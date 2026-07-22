POWER: Heysham Outage Extended to 2 August 15:00UTC

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NOKSEK is up 0.6% to 0.9925, even as Brent crude futures trade below Friday’s settlement levels. The cross was supported around 0.9830 last week, and the initial topside target is the prior breakdown level of 0.9942 (June 11 low). That said, a push back towards parity is likely needed to re-instate a more constructive technical backdrop.
Figure 1: NOKSEK Since 2025
SOFR & Treasury options trade outlined below: modest volumes are gradually picking up as US desks come back online. Underlying futures weaker but off lows: TYU6 is currently -9.5 at 109-10.5 vs. 109-07 low, 10Y yield at 4.4869% (+.0337). Initial technical support at 108-25 (June 8 low) followed by 108-08.5 (May 19 low and bear trigger). Curves flatter - holding near last week's 14 month lows after the Fed's hawkish shift (2s10s -.464 at 26.561; 5s30 s-1.277 at 65.065). Projected rate hike pricing - little off overnight highs - look steady to mildly hawkish vs. late Thursday lvls (*): Jul'26 at +9.1bp (+9.1bp), Sep'26 at +23.7bp (+23.3bp), Oct'26 at +31.1bp (+30.9bp), Dec'26 +41.8bp (+38.9bp).
30-Year swap spreads have rallied ~2bp from intraday lows, with the resignation of PM Starmer and former Health Secretary Streeting’s support for Andy Burnham’s bid to became Labour leader removing the risks of drawn-out unrest/political roadblocks if Starmer decided to cling on to power.