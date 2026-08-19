US NATGAS: Henry Hub Midday Update - Aug 19

Aug-19 16:31

The SEP26 NG contract is up on the day as forecasts show hotter temperatures, daily production so fa...

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IRAN: IRAN'S PRESS TV SAYS AN INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN CENTRAL IRAN

Jul-20 16:29

IRAN'S PRESS TV SAYS AN INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN CENTRAL IRAN'S KHOMEIN CITY WAS ATTACKED BY U.S. - [RTRS]

IRAN: U.S. MILITARY:

Jul-20 16:11

U.S. MILITARY: AS OF JULY 20, THE U.S. MILITARY HAS REDIRECTED 7 COMMERCIAL VESSELS AND DISABLED 1 TO PREVENT SHIPS FROM LEAVING OR ENTERING IRANIAN PORTS - [RTRS]

IRAN: CENTCOM Says It Redirected Seven Vessels Since Restart of Blockade

Jul-20 16:10

“U.S. service members aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) support flight operations day and night from the Arabian Sea as CENTCOM enforces the naval blockade against Iran. As of July 20, the U.S. military has redirected 7 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent the ships from leaving or entering Iranian ports.”

  • Link: https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2079235964124147741?s=20

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