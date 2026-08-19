US NATGAS: Henry Hub Midday Update - Aug 19

“U.S. service members aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) support flight operations day and night from the Arabian Sea as CENTCOM enforces the naval blockade against Iran. As of July 20, the U.S. military has redirected 7 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent the ships from leaving or entering Iranian ports.”

Link: https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2079235964124147741?s=20