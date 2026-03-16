BRAZIL: Government to Announce Measures to Reduce Oil Price Impact at 1040 Local

The NFIB small business survey for January painted a mixed picture with its price components, with the net share who increased prices over the past three months at its lowest since October but those expecting to increase over the next three months at a joint high with June and last higher in early 2024. These price plans continues to point to inflation remaining stubbornly above the 2% target.

Specifically, the net share reporting an increase over the past three months fell from 26% from 30% in December and a recent high of 34% in November. It averaged 11-12 pre-pandemic.

Going against it, the net share expecting to increase prices over the next three months increased to 32% from 28% in Dec and 30% in Nov.

It ties with the 32% back in June and was last higher at 33% in Jan and Mar 2024. For comparison, this series averaged 21-22% pre-pandemic and recently bottomed at 26% in August.

Price-relevant sections from NFIB member quotes in the press release (link) note insurance costs but also difficulty in passing costs on: