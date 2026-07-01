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Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P./MNI
A bull cycle in USDCAD remains intact and last week’s gains have strengthened the bullish condition. Attention is on 1.3869, 76.4% of the Mar 31 - May 1 bear leg. It has been pierced, a clear break of this hurdle would strengthen the current bullish theme and signal scope for a climb towards 1.3967, the Mar 31 high and a key medium-term resistance. Initial firm support to watch lies at 1.3737, the 50-day EMA.