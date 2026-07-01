RES 4: 1.3967 High Mar 31 and a key M/T resistance

RES 3: 1.3949 High Apr 3

RES 2: 1.3919 1.0% 10-dma envelope

RES 1: 1.3870 High May 28

PRICE: 1.3841 @ 17:09 BST Jun 1

SUP 1: 1.3737 50-day EMA

SUP 2: 1.3643 Low May 8

SUP 3: 1.3550 Low May 1

SUP 4: 1.3526 Low Mar 9

A bull cycle in USDCAD remains intact and last week’s gains have strengthened the bullish condition. Attention is on 1.3869, 76.4% of the Mar 31 - May 1 bear leg. It has been pierced, a clear break of this hurdle would strengthen the current bullish theme and signal scope for a climb towards 1.3967, the Mar 31 high and a key medium-term resistance. Initial firm support to watch lies at 1.3737, the 50-day EMA.