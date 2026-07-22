NATGAS: GFS and ECMWF Both Show NW Europe Warming to Month End

SOFR & Treasury options trade outlined below: modest volumes are gradually picking up as US desks come back online. Underlying futures weaker but off lows: TYU6 is currently -9.5 at 109-10.5 vs. 109-07 low, 10Y yield at 4.4869% (+.0337). Initial technical support at 108-25 (June 8 low) followed by 108-08.5 (May 19 low and bear trigger). Curves flatter - holding near last week's 14 month lows after the Fed's hawkish shift (2s10s -.464 at 26.561; 5s30 s-1.277 at 65.065). Projected rate hike pricing - little off overnight highs - look steady to mildly hawkish vs. late Thursday lvls (*): Jul'26 at +9.1bp (+9.1bp), Sep'26 at +23.7bp (+23.3bp), Oct'26 at +31.1bp (+30.9bp), Dec'26 +41.8bp (+38.9bp).

SOFR Options: 6,100 SFRN6 96.00 puts ref 96.045 14,000 SFRQ6 95.81 puts, 2.75 ref 96.045 Block, -20,000 SFRV6 96.18 calls, 5.0 -2,000 SFRZ6 96.12/96.25 put spds, 8.5 4,000 SFRU6 95.75/96.00/96.37/96.62 call condor, 17.5 vs 96.045/0.20% +4,000 0QZ6 96.50/97.00 call spds, 6.5 Block, 5,000 SFRU6 95.75/96.00 put spds 2.5 over 0QU6 95.37/95.62 put spds covered -2,000 SFRZ6 95.37/95.62 put spds, 5.25 +2,000 SFRH7 95.75/95.93 put spds, 9.25 +3,000 SFRQ6 95.87/96.00 put spds vs 96.18/96.375 call spds, 1.5 Block, +2,750 SFRH7 96.18/96.31/96.43 put flys, 1.25 +5,000 SFRZ6 96.00/96.12/96.25 call flys, 1.0

Treasury Options: 1,000 FVU6 108 calls 9.5 ref 106-21 over -11,000 TYN6 109 puts, 4.0 13,300 TYN6 111 calls ref 109-11.5 -2,500 Wed wkly TY 108.75/109.25 put spds, 6 -1,000 TYU6 109/110 strangle, 115 vs 109-11/0.10%

