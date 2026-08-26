RENEWABLES: German Wind Output Forecast Comparison

RES 4: 7713.75 1.00 proj of the Jun 11 - 15 - 26 price swing

RES 3: 7693.75 High Jun 2 and the bull trigger

RES 2: 7652.75 High Jun 5

RES 1: 7563.50/7648.75 High Jul 22 / High Jun 15

PRICE: 7508.50 @ 14:29 BST Jul 27

SUP 1: 7411.75 Low Jul 23

SUP 2: 7357.25/7292.25 Low Jun 26 / 11 and key support

SUP 3: 7200.00 Round number support

SUP 4: 7135.00 Low Apr 23

The trend condition in S&P E-Minis is bullish - moving average studies are in a bull-mode position and continue to highlight a dominant uptrend. For now, short-term pullbacks are considered corrective. However, the contract has breached support at 7472.90, the 50-day EMA. This signals potential for a deeper retracement and exposes 7357.25 and 7292.25, the Jun 26 / 11 low and a key medium-term support. The bull trigger is 7693.75, the Jun 2 high.