RENEWABLES: German Wind Output Forecast Comparison

Aug-26 13:48

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US TSY FUTURES: BLOCK: Sep'26 5Y Sale

Jul-27 13:42
  • -7,700 FVU6 106-05, sell through 106-05.25 post time bid at 0926:09ET, DV01 $324,700.
  • The 5Y contract trades 106-05.5 last (+3).

EQUITY TECHS: E-MINI S&P: (U6) Trend Needle Continues To Point North

Jul-27 13:40
  • RES 4: 7713.75 1.00 proj of the Jun 11 - 15 - 26 price swing 
  • RES 3: 7693.75 High Jun 2 and the bull trigger
  • RES 2: 7652.75 High Jun 5  
  • RES 1: 7563.50/7648.75 High Jul 22 / High Jun 15  
  • PRICE: 7508.50 @ 14:29 BST Jul 27
  • SUP 1: 7411.75 Low Jul 23 
  • SUP 2: 7357.25/7292.25 Low Jun 26 / 11 and key support
  • SUP 3: 7200.00 Round number support 
  • SUP 4: 7135.00 Low Apr 23 

The trend condition in S&P E-Minis is bullish - moving average studies are in a bull-mode position and continue to highlight a dominant uptrend. For now, short-term pullbacks are considered corrective. However, the contract has breached support at 7472.90, the 50-day EMA. This signals potential for a deeper retracement and exposes 7357.25 and 7292.25, the Jun 26 / 11 low and a key medium-term support. The bull trigger is 7693.75, the Jun 2 high.

EQUITIES: US Equities are set to gap higher on the Open

Jul-27 13:26

Equities will be set to gap higher after the US halted its strikes on Iran for a second Day.

  • Calls: SPX: 7,483.8 (+1.0%); DJIA: 52,607 (+1.3%/+659pts); NDX: 28,517.4 (+1.4%).

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