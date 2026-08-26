RENEWABLES: German Wind Output Forecast Comparison

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The trend condition in S&P E-Minis is bullish - moving average studies are in a bull-mode position and continue to highlight a dominant uptrend. For now, short-term pullbacks are considered corrective. However, the contract has breached support at 7472.90, the 50-day EMA. This signals potential for a deeper retracement and exposes 7357.25 and 7292.25, the Jun 26 / 11 low and a key medium-term support. The bull trigger is 7693.75, the Jun 2 high.
Equities will be set to gap higher after the US halted its strikes on Iran for a second Day.