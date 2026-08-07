DIESEL: Gasoil Market Weighs Geopolitical Risk and Supply

European diesel markets have softened this week as geopolitical risk eases and replacement supply im...
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Iran’s IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency has published a response to US President Donald Trump’s remarks at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, this morning, signalling that he believes the US-Iran memorandum of understanding is “over”. It should be noted that the statement is from the hawkish wing of the Iranian military, it is not an official statement from the Iranian government.
Bears failed to test the next round of targets (124.88, the June 10/11 low in futures and 3.10% in yields). Energy price swings remain the dominant factor on the day, with increased uncertainty surrounding the situation in Iran and prospects for a fresh round of U.S. strikes on Iran/subsequent Iranian retaliation evident. 2s10s back below 40bp as a result.