NATGAS: Gas Summary at European Close: TTF Falls

TTF front month has fallen overall as markets await updates on Strait of Hormuz negotiations, though...
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Bears failed to test the next round of targets (124.88, the June 10/11 low in futures and 3.10% in yields). Energy price swings remain the dominant factor on the day, with increased uncertainty surrounding the situation in Iran and prospects for a fresh round of U.S. strikes on Iran/subsequent Iranian retaliation evident. 2s10s back below 40bp as a result.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) has formally requested that Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) provide an update on his health, citing weeks of limited information since McConnell’s June 14 hospitalisation. The letter comes after a 911 dispatch audio noted that a person was found “unconscious” and had suffered “cardiac arrest", fuelling speculation on Capitol Hill that the former GOP leader may not return to Congress, and that his office may be downplaying the severity of his condition, per The Hill.