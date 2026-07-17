LNG: France’s LNG Regas Activity Falls in July

CHF: Franc Outperforms Moderately Ahead Of Central Banks
Jun-17 16:12
USDCHF has marginally extended its pullback from the 0.8000 handle, briefly printing a 0.7910 session low on Wednesday ahead of both FOMC and SNB meetings over the coming 24 hours.
A potential catalyst to a further franc recovery would be the SNB removing its comment on an "increased willingness to intervene" in foreign exchange in Thursday's statement, a moderately hawkish move. For our full SNB preview see here: https://mni.marketnews.com/4eJg4To
On top of this, continued dovish SNB communications mean market expectations for tightening through 2026 have pared significantly even ahead of the US-Iran deal, contrary to both the US and the Eurozone. This leaves a mere 5bps of tightening priced through December 2026 at typing, leaving much less room for adjustment compared to the almost 50bps priced in mid-March, and raising the bar for a dovish surprise at tomorrow's SNB meeting.
To the downside, support for USDCHF is located at the 50-day EMA, at 0.7886. A move below the average would signal scope for a deeper retracement. YTD highs at 0.8042 meanwhile represent notable resistance for the pair.
US DATA: Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations Remain Contained
Jun-17 16:03
The Atlanta Fed’s Business Inflation Expectations survey saw a marginal dip in unit cost growth expectations for the year ahead in June, somewhat echoing the NY Fed’s consumer equivalent compared to a more pronounced uplift in the U.Mich consumer survey.
The recent climb in the mean expectation of 1Y ahead changes in unit costs broadly stabilized in June at 2.33% after 2.36% in May at what had been its highest since Jun 2025.
That’s via a low of 1.94% in Feb 2026 prior to the start of the US-Iran war for what has been a relatively contained increase since then – the recent peak of 2.36% compares with 2.76% in Apr 2025 after widespread tariff announcements.
The additional quarterly survey shows that long-term expectations of unit cost changes per year over the next 5-10 years have remained anchored throughout this period, most recently at 2.8% in this June question after 2.75% in March.
Whilst that’s elevated compared to the 2% inflation target, the survey saw a long-term pre-pandemic average of 2.8% and 2.7% in 2024 prior to tariff announcements. It peaked at 3.5% in 2Q22 as the Russia invasion of Ukraine added to existing inflationary pressures.
CAD: USDCAD Breaks to Fresh Recovery Highs
Jun-17 16:00
While USDCAD spent much of the session consolidating above the 1.40 handle on Wednesday, the latest bout of strength has seen the pair trade to fresh recovery highs above 1.4024.
Last week’s USDCAD gains highlighted a resumption of the technical uptrend, paving the way for an extension towards 1.4051, the Nov 28 2025 high. Above here, the focus would then turn to the November 2025 highs, located at 1.4140, where a break would place spot at the highest point since April last year.
Lower oil prices will be an important short-term factor behind the CAD’s relative underperformance, while the BoC continuing to sit at the dovish end of the CB spectrum may pose an additional CAD headwind. Furthermore, uncertainty surrounding the upcoming USMCA negotiations continue to cloud the Canadian economic outlook somewhat.
Despite the softer UK CPI data today, GBPCAD posted another recovery high of 1.8805 earlier today. The cross continues to operate in close proximity to the 2026 highs of 1.8817. A break of this level would place the cross at its highest point since October last year, which would turn the focus to the decade long peak at 1.8915.