HUF: Forint Reverses Earlier Gains, Bessent Calls for Cooperation on Sanctions

Aug-13 13:26

You are missing out on very valuable content.

The Hungarian forint has fully reversed its earlier gains against both the greenback and the euro, d...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

SOFR OPTIONS: BLOCK: Dec'25 SOFR Put Condor Buy

Jul-14 13:26
  • +5,000 SFRZ5 95.75/95.87/96.25/96.37 put condors, 6.0 net ref 96.145 at 0915:16ET

OPTIONS: Expiries for Jul15 NY cut 1000ET (Source DTCC)

Jul-14 13:24
  • EUR/USD: $1.1550-70(E2.7bln), $1.1600-15(E1.5bln), $1.1665-70(E680mln), $1.1730(E507mln), $1.1745-60(E1.1bln)
  • USD/JPY: Y143.50($960mln), Y144.40-50($1.2bln), Y145.45-50($530mln), Y146.35-50($566mln), Y148.25-30($700mln)
  • AUD/USD: $0.6480-00(A$1.6bln), $0.6560(A$631mln)
  • USD/CAD: C$1.3570-75($525mln)

CANADA DATA: May Wholesales Unexpectedly Rise +0.1% On Household Goods & Autos

Jul-14 13:14
  • Wholesale sales ex-petroleum and grains +0.1% MOM in May, above StatsCan's advance estimate -0.4%.
  • Gains in five of seven sectors. Personal and household goods +3.5% after three prior declines, autos +2.2%.
  • Special survey found: "The share of respondents indicating that the ongoing trade issues had an impact on their businesses fell from 43.6% in April to 36.9% in May."
  • Inventories +0.8% after -0.2% in prior month.
  • Wholesales +1.8% YOY.
  • Report follows Friday's big job gain that pushed down the odds the BOC will cut rates at the July 30 meeting.

Related bullets

article type logo

Focus for Hungary Remains on Outcome of US-Russia Talks

article type logo

NBH Members Flag High Levels of Household Inflation Expectations

article type logo

NBH Minutes Expected to Affirm Cautious Stance

Related by topic

Hungary

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Should Hold, Focus On Inflation - Emmons

Aug-14 12:13
article type logo

MNI: US Pushes EU For More Concessions Despite Deal- Officials

Aug-14 11:00
article type logo

INVITE: Livestream MNI Connect ECB's Luis de Guindos On Sep 18

Aug-14 10:00

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo