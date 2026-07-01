US NATGAS: FM – CIG, Beaver Compressor Station

Jul-01 19:58

Colorado Interstate Gas Company (CIG) said it has experienced mechanical failure on Unit #3 at the B...

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US TSYS: Ceasefire Hopes and Cheap Gas Dreams

Jun-01 19:46
  • Peace talk hopes helped cool early risk-off tone Monday, Axios reported: Lebanese official told U.S. that Hezbollah ready for full ceasefire with Israel". Markets remain cautious, however, after Tasnim reported earlier: "Iran stops exchanging messages with the US in protest against Zionist crimes" .. "The determination of the Iranian armed forces and all axes of the resistance front to respond to Zionist crimes and open new fronts"
  • WTI closed up on the day, though the strength fell off as President Trump stated the talks with Iran were continuing at a rapid pace. WTI was up as much as $7/bbl on the day, but has come off a bit with geopolitical tensions moderating slightly.
  • TYU6 trades -5.5 to 109-21 after the bell, compares to session low of 109-09.5 when 10y yield climbed to 5.0262% high. The contract has traded through the 20-day EMA, currently at 109-23. Note that a stronger recovery is allowing an oversold trend condition to unwind. The breach of the 20-day EMA signals scope for an extension towards 110-10+, the 50-day EMA and the next key resistance.
  • April's construction report maintained March's themes of stabilizing but poor residential activity with faltering manufacturing buildout: construction rose by 0.4% M/M (by nominal value, in SAAR terms), vs 0.2% prior for a 4-month high. Private sector construction spend (which is around 75% of overall, with public sector around 25%) posted identical growth rates.
  • May's ISM Manufacturing report was strong in all meaningful details, and came with an additional welcome surprise of a pullback (albeit modest) in price pressures. The headline PMI reading of 54.0 (53.0 expected, 52.7 prior) was the 19th consecutive month above the 50.0 mark and was the strongest since May 2022, pointing to continued momentum in sectoral activity.
  • Looking ahead: Tuesday sees some tier-two data in Australia (building approvals and current account data), before Spanish unemployment and UK M4 money supply figures. The focus then shifts to Eurozone inflation and US Jolts jobs data. BOE Governor Bailey is due to testify before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee.

AUDUSD TECHS: Trend Structure Remains Bullish

Jun-01 19:30
  • RES 4: 0.7380 Top of a bull channel drawn from the Apr 9 ‘25 low 
  • RES 3: 0.7325 1.500 proj of the Apr 29 - May 1 - May 5 price swing  
  • RES 2: 0.7223/78 High May 15 / 6 and the bull trigger
  • RES 1: 0.7201 High May 29
  • PRICE: 0.7151 @ 17:08 BST Jun 1
  • SUP 1: 0.7080 Low May 19
  • SUP 2: 0.7056 50.0% retracement of the Mar 30 - May 6 bull leg  
  • SUP 3: 0.6986 Low Apr 13 
  • SUP 4: 0.6899 Low Apr 7

AUDUSD is in consolidation mode. The recent  pullback is still considered corrective. MA studies are in a bull-mode position and this set-up continues to highlight a dominant uptrend. Note that support at the 50-day EMA, currently at 0.7124, has been pierced. A clear break of this average would signal scope for a deeper retracement and expose 0.7056, a Fibonacci retracement. The bull trigger is unchanged at 0.7278, the May 6 high.      

IRAN: Full Statement from Lebanese Embassy in Washington

Jun-01 19:14

"Within the framework of the efforts undertaken by the Lebanese state to preserve stability and spare Lebanon from further escalation—and following the communication that took place between the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio—Lebanese authorities received confirmation of Hezbollah’s agreement to the U.S. proposal calling for a mutual cessation of attacks. Under the proposed arrangement, Israeli strikes on the Southern Suburbs of Beirut would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from carrying out attacks against Israel, with the scope of the ceasefire subsequently being expanded to encompass the entirety of Lebanese territory. Subsequently, President Donald Trump placed a call to Lebanon’s Ambassador to the United States, Nada Maawad, informing her that he had secured the agreement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the proposed arrangement. Ambassador Maawad conveyed the outcome of these discussions to President Aoun, who, in turn, communicated this information to Hezbollah"

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