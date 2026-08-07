EU CREDIT MACRO: Fallen Angels - Rising Stars

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CAD: USDCAD Dip Healthy for Bull Trend, Deutsche Stay Long AUDCAD

Jul-08 15:00
  • With the USDCAD trend in overbought territory, today’s pullback is allowing this condition to unwind and the initial target for the pullback remains at 1.4127, the 20-day EMA. Overall, the pause in the uptrend appears to be a flag - a bullish continuation signal.
  • We highlighted yesterday that CIBC continue to like tactical CAD outperformance on the crosses, especially ahead of labour force survey data on Friday. They look for CADCHF upside to 0.5800 and also favour GBPCAD downside.
  • Deutsche Bank also takes profit on their long USDCAD recommendation, given the pair looks in-line with rate spreads, has mostly closed the gap to relative data surprises and has only been higher than this in three episodes in the past 20 years.
  • However, given the fact a good chunk of this relates to dollar strength, they believe the picture for CAD still underwhelms and retain their bullish AUDCAD view. This week, the business surveys continue to give some hope of a recovery, but we’re still yet to see much positive in the hard data - business capex stayed flat in Q1, and GDP growth is sub-trend.

BUNDS: Next Round Of Bearish Targets Untouched Despite Fresh Pressure

Jul-08 14:50

Bears failed to test the next round of targets (124.88, the June 10/11 low in futures and 3.10% in yields). Energy price swings remain the dominant factor on the day, with increased uncertainty surrounding the situation in Iran and prospects for a fresh round of U.S. strikes on Iran/subsequent Iranian retaliation evident. 2s10s back below 40bp as a result.

US: Governor Beshear Requests Update On Senator McConnell's Health

Jul-08 14:47

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) has formally requested that Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) provide an update on his health, citing weeks of limited information since McConnell’s June 14 hospitalisation. The letter comes after a 911 dispatch audio noted that a person was found “unconscious” and had suffered “cardiac arrest", fuelling speculation on Capitol Hill that the former GOP leader may not return to Congress, and that his office may be downplaying the severity of his condition, per The Hill.

  • Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Majority Whip John Barasso (R-WY) both indicated via spokespeople on Tuesday that they talking with McConnell on Monday, without expanding on his condition. WAPO reports, “Right-wing influencers aligned with President Donald Trump have spread unverified claims that the senator is gravely incapacitated and have accused GOP leaders of a cover-up.”
  • A prolonged medical absence could have major implications for legislation in the Senate as proxy voting is not permitted and there is no mechanism for removing incapacitated senators.
  • McConnell holds a key seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats in McConnell's absence. A gridlocked committee would be unable to advance spending bills to the floor, raising the risk of a government shutdown, derailing prospects of a third reconciliation bill, and leaving key legislation like an Iran war supplemental in limbo.
  • If McConnell is indeed incapacitated, a special election would be held to fill the seat before the general election in November. However, if McConnell’s health deteriorates after the filing date for a special election, the seat could remain empty until January 2027.   

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