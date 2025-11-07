US TSYS: Extending Highs - Risk Off Support

* Treasuries are extending session highs at the moment, nearing early Wednesday levels amid modera...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
Treasuries continue to find support just below the 50-day EMA, currently at 112-12+. The trend structure remains bullish and recent weakness is considered corrective. A clear break of the 50-day EMA is required to undermine the trend and this would expose 111-13+, the Aug 18 low and a key support. On the upside, initial firm resistance to watch is 113-00, the Sep 24 high. A break would be bullish.