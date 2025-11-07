US TSYS: Extending Highs - Risk Off Support

Nov-07 16:15

OPTIONS: Larger FX Option Pipeline

Oct-08 16:13
  • EUR/USD: Oct10 $1.1500(E1.5bln), $1.1600(E1.5bln), $1.1625-30(E1.1bln), $1.1650(E1.8bln), $1.1700(E1.9bln), $1.1740-50(E2.5bln), $1.1780-00(E2.8bln); Oct13 $1.1700-15(E1.4bln), $1.1750-60(E3.6bln)
  • AUD/USD: Oct14 $0.6500(A$1.0bln), $0.6580-00(A$1.2bln)

US STOCKS: Midday Equity Roundup: Looking to Make New Record Highs

Oct-08 16:11
  • Stocks are climbing higher ahead midday Wednesday, SPX eminis and Nasdaq indexes nearing yesterday's record highs (the DJIA still off last week's record high of 47,049.64).
  • Currently, the DJIA trades up 196.92 points (0.42%) at 46,800.2, S&P E-Minis up 37.5 points (0.55%) at 6,799 vs. 6,802.75 record high, the Nasdaq up 192.1 points (0.8%) at 22,981.02 vs. 23,006.07 record high.
  • Information Technology and Industrials sector shares led gainers in the first half, semiconductor and hardware makers supporting the Tech sector: Dell Technologies +8.32%, Arista Networks +6.67%, Advanced Micro Devices +5.81%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise +5.50% and Tyler Technologies +5.25%.
  • The Industrial sector was buoyed by: Caterpillar +3.71%, JB Hunt Transport Services +3.49%, Quanta Services +3.32% and Old Dominion Freight Line +3.25%.
  • On the flipside, Consumer Staples and Energy sector shares underperformed ahead midday, weighing on Staples: J M Smucker -2.66%, Tyson Foods -2.01%, General Mills -1.71% and Sysco Corp -1.64%. Meanwhile, EQT -2.43%, Coterra Energy -1.98%, Halliburton -1.71% and Baker Hughes -1.50% led decliners in the Energy sector.

US 10YR FUTURE TECHS: (Z5) Finding Support Below The 50-Day EMA

Oct-08 16:01
  • RES 4: 114-10   High Apr 7 (cont.)
  • RES 3: 114-00   Round number resistance
  • RES 2: 113-12/29 High Sep 18 / High Sep 11 and the bull trigger 
  • RES 1: 113-00   High Sep 24 
  • PRICE:‌‌ 112-21+ @ 16:57 BST Oct 8
  • SUP 1: 112-12+/01 50-day EMA / 50.0% of Jul 15 - Sep 11 upleg   
  • SUP 2: 111-26   Low Aug 26
  • SUP 3: 111-13+ Low Aug 18 and a key support  
  • SUP 4: 111-01+ 76.4% retracement of the Jul 15 - Sep 11 bull phase  

Treasuries continue to find support just below the 50-day EMA, currently at 112-12+. The trend structure remains bullish and recent weakness is considered corrective. A clear break of the 50-day EMA is required to undermine the trend and this would expose 111-13+, the Aug 18 low and a key support. On the upside, initial firm resistance to watch is 113-00, the Sep 24 high. A break would be bullish.   

US Treasuries
US

