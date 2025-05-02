BONDS: Europe Pi: German Curve Short End/Belly Goes Longer

US STOCKS: Midday Equities Roundup: Off Lows After Musk Headlines
Apr-02 16:26
Stocks ignored today's event risk associated with Pres Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement after the close, rebounding to modestly higher after Politico report that Elon Musk will step back from "governing partner" role in the next few weeks. Several new outlets have announced over the last couple days that Musk would be stepping down from DOGE by the end of May.
Currently, the DJIA trades up 137.35 points (0.33%) at 42128.63, S&P E-Minis up 27.25 points (0.48%) at 5702.25, Nasdaq up 138.1 points (0.8%) at 17587.66.
Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology sectors outperformed at midday, Caesars Entertainment +4.39%, DoorDash +3.86%, Williams-Sonoma +3.76%, Tesla +3.61% and CarMax +3.25% buoyed the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Chip stocks supported the Tech sector with Oracle Corp +2.68%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise +2.30%, Palantir Technologies +2.26% and Dell Technologies +2.22%.
Consumer Staples and Energy sectors continued to underperform with Altria Group -3.49%, Philip Morris International -1.85%, Mondelez International -1.82% and Hershey -1.62% weighing on Consumer Staples.
Oil and Gas stocks leading laggers included Chevron Corp -0.95%, Hess -0.90%, Baker Hughes -0.83% and Phillips 66 -0.76%.