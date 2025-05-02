BONDS: Europe Pi: German Curve Short End/Belly Goes Longer

May-02 16:44

You are missing out on very valuable content.

From our latest Europe Pi (PDF available Here): https://media.marketnews.com/MNI_PI_02052025_b6631d5...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

PIPELINE: Corporate Bond Update: $3.4B Holcim Finance 4pt Launched

Apr-02 16:41
  • Date $MM Issuer (Priced *, Launch #)
  • 04/02 $3.4B #Holcim Finance $700M 2Y +70, $700M 3Y +80, $1B 5Y +100, $1B 10Y +120
  • 04/02 $1B Patterson Cos 7NC3 investor calls

OPTIONS: Larger FX Option Pipeline

Apr-02 16:35
  • EUR/USD: Apr04 $1.0700(E2.0bln), $1.0750-60(E2.1bln), $1.0800(E2.4bln); Apr08 $1.1270(E1.7bln)
  • AUD/USD: Apr04 $0.6200(A$1.5bln), $0.6350(A$1.1bln); Apr08 $0.6340-50(A$2.1bln)
  • USD/CAD: Apr04 C$1.4350($1.2bln), C$1.4400($1.4bln)

US STOCKS: Midday Equities Roundup: Off Lows After Musk Headlines

Apr-02 16:26
  • Stocks ignored today's event risk associated with Pres Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement after the close, rebounding to modestly higher after Politico report that Elon Musk will step back from "governing partner" role in the next few weeks. Several new outlets have announced over the last couple days that Musk would be stepping down from DOGE by the end of May.
  • Currently, the DJIA trades up 137.35 points (0.33%) at 42128.63, S&P E-Minis up 27.25 points (0.48%) at 5702.25, Nasdaq up 138.1 points (0.8%) at 17587.66.
  • Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology sectors outperformed at midday, Caesars Entertainment +4.39%, DoorDash +3.86%, Williams-Sonoma +3.76%, Tesla +3.61% and CarMax +3.25% buoyed the Consumer Discretionary sector.
  • Chip stocks supported the Tech sector with Oracle Corp +2.68%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise +2.30%, Palantir Technologies +2.26% and Dell Technologies +2.22%.
  • Consumer Staples and Energy sectors continued to underperform with Altria Group -3.49%, Philip Morris International -1.85%, Mondelez International -1.82% and Hershey -1.62% weighing on Consumer Staples.
  • Oil and Gas stocks leading laggers included Chevron Corp -0.95%, Hess -0.90%, Baker Hughes -0.83% and Phillips 66 -0.76%.

Related bullets

article type logo

BLOCK: Large Ju'25 10Y Buy

article type logo

BLOCK: Jun'25 2Y Buy

article type logo

BLOCK: Jun'25 5Y

Related by topic

Long Term Fixed Income Securities

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI: EU Looks At Moves To Buy More From U.S., Boost Investment

May-02 16:08
article type logo

MNI EGB Issuance, Redemption and Cash Flow Matrix - W/C 5 May

May-02 14:38
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Employment Law Hit To UK Productivity - Haskel

May-02 09:57

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo