HUNGARY: EURHUF Shrugs Off Magyar Headlines

The major shift in the June macroeconomic projections will be substantially raised median forecasts for end-2026 inflation compared to March's edition. See below for full table of MNI's expectations.

Core PCE will be revised up to the low 3.0% area (probably 3.2-3.3%) for Q4/Q4 2026 vs 2.7% in March, with 2027's likely upped slightly from the existing 2.2%. Headline PCE will see an even more dramatic revision for 2026, to the mid-to-high 3.0s (we pencil in 3.6%).

These would be the biggest upward revision to inflation forecasts from one meeting to the next since December 2021 to March 2022 which reflected the Russian invasion of Ukraine’s impact on energy prices (the 2022 headline PCE forecast jumped to 4.3% from 2.6%).

Real GDP in 2026 is due a downgrade after a soft 1.6% Q/Q annualized print in Q1, to the low 2.0%s from 2.4% in March, with 2027 likely to be a little lower too.

The unemployment rate forecasts are not likely to be greatly revised (possibly 2026 to 4.3% from 4.4% if participants are optimistic enough to extrapolate recent labor market data stability).