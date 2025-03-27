CREDIT UPDATE: EUR Market Wrap

* 2y/10y bunds are -3bp/-2bp at 2.08%/2.78% - DM team flagged the recovery from lows in equities a...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
SONIA FIX - Source: BBG/ICE
The Sun reports that PM Sir Keir Starmer "will today set out a path to hike defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP." The article claims that the PM will pledge to boost military spending "immediately", with Starmer's pledges on defence expenditure to date having come without a set timeline. As The Sun notes, "Cabinet departments have been bracing for deep spending cuts in order to fund the massive armed forces cash injection." The report claims that Starmer "will today vow to slash Britain's aid budget in order to hike defence spending".