EMISSIONS: EUAs/UKAs Decline As Member States Show Support for Clean Energy Deal

CHINA: PBoC Must Tread Lightly, Supporting FX While Avoiding Ire (2/2)
Feb-25 11:50
Late last week, the NYT reported Trump is eyeing a "bigger, better" trade deal with China that goes beyond reworking their trade relationship to encompass "substantial" investments, purchase commitments and even nuclear security.
Any agreements made between China and the US will be taken in the context of the 'Phase One' agreement signed in Jan'20 which allowed for FX rate flexibility as a release valve for internal/external economic imbalances - and could limit criticism of fluctuation in FX rates over the medium-term.
As such, in light of the Phase One deal, the PBoC must tread lightly in protecting the real economy, but avoiding any critiques of FX policy. While the bank could look beyond USD liquidity tweaks (leaning more heavily on the counter-cyclical factor), tweaks to both the FX RRR (last used in 2023) and deposit requirements on FX forwards may become trickier given the headline-grabbing, more direct nature of the measures. This may mean the tools only come into play in the even of a disorderly CNY sell-off.
The formal installation of 25% aluminium and steel tariffs may be the next flashpoint for tensions here. Coming into effect on March 12th, the measures are seen as indirectly targeting Chinese imports to the US given concerns China are "flooding" the global market and harming US manufacturing in the process.
OUTLOOK: Price Signal Summary - Bund Support Remains Exposed
Feb-25 11:50
In the FI space, recent gains in Bund futures appear corrective - for now. The contract has traded through the 20-day EMA and attention turns to key short-term resistance at 132.97, the Feb 13 high. Clearance of this level would signal a reversal. On the downside, the short-term bear trigger has been defined at 131.26, the Feb 19 low. A break of this level would resume the bear cycle that started Feb 5.
A bull cycle in Gilt futures remains the underlying theme, meaning recent weakness still appears corrective for now. Initial resistance to watch is 93.50, the Feb 13 high. A break of this level would highlight an early bullish reversal signal and refocus attention on the key short-term resistance at $94.35, the Feb 6 high. On the downside a continuation lower would instead expose the next important support at 91.52, the Jan 24 low.
CHINA: Could Expand Use of FX Tools as Part of Path to Negotiations (1/2)
Feb-25 11:49
Should current tight liquidity conditions persist, the Chinese authorities could opt for alternative tools to support the FX rate, particularly if part of a posturing phase before negotiating with the US on trade.
In contrast with the YTD lows printed in the US 10y yield today, the Chinese 10yr yield traded through 1.80% for the first time since mid-December today - while the USD/CNH remains within the January/February range. In tandem, bank lending rates have climbed to sit comfortably above last year's average - even when excluding the pre-new year spike.
Most have pinned the run higher in Chinese yields this month on constrained onshore liquidity conditions - a spillover effect from the PBOC's net liquidity drain across February, in part designed to support the currency in the face of tariff pressure (USD/CNH is lower by ~1% this year).
The longer liquidity stays tight, the greater the risk to the real economy via constrained bank lending - meaning the authorities could lean more closely on other tools to support the FX rate, particularly if the PBOC are looking to contain markets before any potential negotiations with the US on trade. We wrote back in December: "Beijing would not be completely closed to discussing a new exchange rate settlement with the U.S. aimed at allowing a moderate appreciation of the yuan, particularly against the currencies of China’s other major trading partners"