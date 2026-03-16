OIL: EU Proposes Mission to Inspect Druzhba Pipeline

US DATA: Another Increase In Small Business Price Plans
Feb-10 12:55
The NFIB small business survey for January painted a mixed picture with its price components, with the net share who increased prices over the past three months at its lowest since October but those expecting to increase over the next three months at a joint high with June and last higher in early 2024. These price plans continues to point to inflation remaining stubbornly above the 2% target.
Specifically, the net share reporting an increase over the past three months fell from 26% from 30% in December and a recent high of 34% in November. It averaged 11-12 pre-pandemic.
Going against it, the net share expecting to increase prices over the next three months increased to 32% from 28% in Dec and 30% in Nov.
It ties with the 32% back in June and was last higher at 33% in Jan and Mar 2024. For comparison, this series averaged 21-22% pre-pandemic and recently bottomed at 26% in August.
Price-relevant sections from NFIB member quotes in the press release (link) note insurance costs but also difficulty in passing costs on:
“Insurance costs- business/liability, and health are having significant increases affecting uncertainty in pricing product.” – Construction, OR
“Our business has been open since 1968. We are obviously doing something right for our customers. My struggle is passing on the increase in the cost of goods to my customers. That is a daily fight. I have to do it.” - Manufacturing, MI
“Obtaining timely city/county permits is a nightmare. Takes months if not years for permits. Insurance eats up any profits, it just keeps going up and in our business we have limited sources that will insure us.” - Construction, CA
“All my overhead has gone up significantly. My ability to raise my prices is negatively impacted by all the increased demands on my client’s “discretionary” income. Less taxes, less regulations, less bureaucracy, are the best help to my business and business prospects. Drastically less government spending and reduction of debt.” – Professional services, KS
CROSS ASSET: Minis Tick Lower & USD Firms
Feb-10 12:51
Downticks in e-minis and Tsy yields in recent trade, not much in the way of overt headline drivers that we can see and the moves are limited at this stage. The broader USD (BBDXY) firming at the margin in tandem. We will monitor moves/search for drivers.
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