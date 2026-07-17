EU CREDIT UPDATE: EU Market Close

* 2y/10y bunds are closing +2bp/-1bp at 2.78%/3.12%. * IG closes +0.5bp on average. No supply today....
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The major shift in the June macroeconomic projections will be substantially raised median forecasts for end-2026 inflation compared to March's edition. See below for full table of MNI's expectations.
Al Jazeera - Iran's First Vice President: The management of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands, and we will receive fees for the services we provide to ships to secure their passage.
Analyst Expectations: While it’s firm consensus that the median Dot Plot participant will remove their 2026 rate cut, it’s more mixed going over the forecast horizon.