REFINING: EPA Issues Decisions on Small Refinery Exemptions

RES 4: 114-10 High Apr 7 (cont.)

RES 3: 114-00 Round number resistance

RES 2: 113-12/29 High Sep 18 / High Sep 11 and the bull trigger

RES 1: 113-00 High Sep 24

PRICE:‌‌ 112-21+ @ 16:57 BST Oct 8

SUP 1: 112-12+/01 50-day EMA / 50.0% of Jul 15 - Sep 11 upleg

SUP 2: 111-26 Low Aug 26

SUP 3: 111-13+ Low Aug 18 and a key support

SUP 4: 111-01+ 76.4% retracement of the Jul 15 - Sep 11 bull phase

Treasuries continue to find support just below the 50-day EMA, currently at 112-12+. The trend structure remains bullish and recent weakness is considered corrective. A clear break of the 50-day EMA is required to undermine the trend and this would expose 111-13+, the Aug 18 low and a key support. On the upside, initial firm resistance to watch is 113-00, the Sep 24 high. A break would be bullish.