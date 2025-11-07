REFINING: EPA Issues Decisions on Small Refinery Exemptions

"*EPA ISSUES ADDITIONAL DECISIONS ON SMALL REFINERY EXEMPTIONS" - bbg...
Treasuries continue to find support just below the 50-day EMA, currently at 112-12+. The trend structure remains bullish and recent weakness is considered corrective. A clear break of the 50-day EMA is required to undermine the trend and this would expose 111-13+, the Aug 18 low and a key support. On the upside, initial firm resistance to watch is 113-00, the Sep 24 high. A break would be bullish.
The implied probability of the US government shutdown extending to October 15 or later has risen to 83%, per Polymarket, ahead of a sixth Senate vote on the duelling Republican and Democratic government funding measures. Both bills are expected to fail, with no change to the vote share expected.
Figure 1: End Date of Govt Shutdown
Source: Polymarket
Les Echos reports comments from officials close to caretaker PM Sebastien Lecornu downplaying earlier reports that he could be reappointed as PM amid efforts to avoid snap legislative elections. Les Echos: "Outgoing Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu hopes that "rumours and false information" about his possible reappointment, which is the subject of speculation in the press, will cease, his entourage announced on Wednesday afternoon."