POWER: Enfinity Global Secures Funding for 276MW of Italian Solar

Enfinity Global has secured 316mn to build eight solar plants in Italy with a combined 276MW capacit...
Treasury futures remain strong on the back of the post-NFP rally, clearing resistance into the bull trigger at 112-12+, the Jul 1 high. This opens the May 1 high for direction at 112-23, a multi-month high. Clearance here opens retracement levels layered at 113-07 - 113-23. On the downside, key support is 110-08+, the Jul 14 and 16 low. First support lies at 110-19+, the Jul 24 low.
Bloomberg consensus for ISM Services (1000ET) eyes a small increase to 51.5 from 50.8 in a second monthly improvement after the 49.9 in May was its lowest since Jun 2024, with prices paid looking to remain elevated.