AMERICAS OIL: Enbridge: MLO Phase 2 Open Seasons

Inflation pressures didn't appear to be much worse in the April Beige Book than in the prior edition, but it was clear that while overall price rises weren't particularly onerous, there was increasingly intense pressure across some sectors. Margins compressed, and tariffs continued to be a consideration. Overall, 9 districts characterized price increases as moderate/robust (was 8 in the prior Beige Book), with 3 seeing increases as modest (was 4 prior).

The report describes price growth as having "remained moderate overall, with the vast majority of Districts reporting moderate increases and others pointing to modest growth. Generally, input cost increases outpaced selling price growth, compressing margins. Energy and fuel costs rose sharply in all Districts, attributed to the Middle East conflict, leading to higher freight and shipping costs and higher prices for plastics, fertilizers, and other petroleum-based products. Input cost pressures beyond energy-related increases were also widespread. Several Districts reported rising prices for metals due to tariffs, such as steel, copper, and aluminum. Technology costs rose for both hardware and software. Insurance premiums and health care costs continued to climb."