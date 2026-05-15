AMERICAS OIL: Enbridge: MLO Phase 2 Open Seasons

Enbridge has discussed plans to continue optimization of the mainline pipeline, with the first phase...
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The primary trend set-up in USDJPY is unchanged, it remains bullish and the pair continues to trade closer to its recent highs. Moving average studies are in a bull-mode position that highlights a dominant medium-term uptrend. The recovery from last week’s low reinforces current conditions and scope is seen for a climb towards 160.79 next, a Fibonacci projection. Initial firm support to watch lies at 158.02, the 50-day EMA.
Inflation pressures didn't appear to be much worse in the April Beige Book than in the prior edition, but it was clear that while overall price rises weren't particularly onerous, there was increasingly intense pressure across some sectors. Margins compressed, and tariffs continued to be a consideration. Overall, 9 districts characterized price increases as moderate/robust (was 8 in the prior Beige Book), with 3 seeing increases as modest (was 4 prior).