AMERICAS OIL: Enbridge: MLO Phase 2 Open Seasons

May-15 18:39

Enbridge has discussed plans to continue optimization of the mainline pipeline, with the first phase...

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USDJPY TECHS: Trend Needle Points North

Apr-15 18:30
  • RES 4: 161.95 High Jul 3 ‘24 and a major resistance
  • RES 3: 161.46 1.618 proj of the Jan 27 - Feb  - 12 price swing
  • RES 2: 160.79 1.500 proj of the Jan 27 - Feb  - 12 price swing
  • RES 1: 160.03/160.46 High Apr 7 / High Mar 30 and the bull trigger
  • PRICE: 158.97 @ 16:39 BST Apr 15  
  • SUP 1: 158.49 Low Apr 9
  • SUP 2: 158.02 50-day EMA 
  • SUP 3: 156.46 Low Mar 5 
  • SUP 4: 155.85 Low Mar 2 

The primary trend set-up in USDJPY is unchanged, it remains bullish and the pair continues to trade closer to its recent highs. Moving average studies are in a bull-mode position that highlights a dominant medium-term uptrend. The recovery from last week’s low reinforces current conditions and scope is seen for a climb towards 160.79 next, a Fibonacci projection. Initial firm support to watch lies at 158.02, the 50-day EMA. 

FED: Beige Book: Input Price Pressures Increasingly Acute (2/3)

Apr-15 18:29

Inflation pressures didn't appear to be much worse in the April Beige Book than in the prior edition, but it was clear that while overall price rises weren't particularly onerous, there was increasingly intense pressure across some sectors. Margins compressed, and tariffs continued to be a consideration. Overall, 9 districts characterized price increases as moderate/robust (was 8 in the prior Beige Book), with 3 seeing increases as modest (was 4 prior).

  • The report describes price growth as having "remained moderate overall, with the vast majority of Districts reporting moderate increases and others pointing to modest growth. Generally, input cost increases outpaced selling price growth, compressing margins. Energy and fuel costs rose sharply in all Districts, attributed to the Middle East conflict, leading to higher freight and shipping costs and higher prices for plastics, fertilizers, and other petroleum-based products. Input cost pressures beyond energy-related increases were also widespread. Several Districts reported rising prices for metals due to tariffs, such as steel, copper, and aluminum. Technology costs rose for both hardware and software. Insurance premiums and health care costs continued to climb."
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US STOCKS: Late Equities Roundup: Nasdaq Outperforming DJIA

Apr-15 18:20
  • US stock indexes trade near steady (SPX eminis +.5%) to mixed, the tech heavy Nasdaq (+1%) outperforming weaker DJIA (-.31%) in late Wednesday trade.
  • Sentiment apparently buoyed by a lack of increased hostilities in the Middle East if not demonstrative reports of ceasefire reports and/or open egress through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • IT and Financials led advances in late trade, software & services shares buoyed IT: Datadog Inc, ServiceNow, Intuit, AppLovin and Workday Inc gaining 5-8%.
  • Supporting Financials: Robinhood Markets, Ares Management, Apollo Global Management and Morgan Stanley gained 4.5-9.0%.
  • A mix of Industrials, Materials sector shares underperformed in the second half: Carrier Global, Lennox International, Stanley Black & Decker, Ingersoll Rand, A O Smith and Westinghouse Air Brake down 5.25-9.4%

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