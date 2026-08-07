POWER: EdF Removes Belleville 1, Civaux 2 Adds Chooz 1 Nukes to Fuel Constraint

EdF has removed the Belleville 1 and Civaux 2 from the fuel constraint list but added the Chooz 1, r...
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Iran’s IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency has published a response to US President Donald Trump’s remarks at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, this morning, signalling that he believes the US-Iran memorandum of understanding is “over”. It should be noted that the statement is from the hawkish wing of the Iranian military, it is not an official statement from the Iranian government.