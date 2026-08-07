POWER: EdF Removes Belleville 1, Civaux 2 Adds Chooz 1 Nukes to Fuel Constraint

Aug-07 15:20

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EdF has removed the Belleville 1 and Civaux 2 from the fuel constraint list but added the Chooz 1, r...

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FED: US TSY 17W AUCTION: NON-COMP BIDS $530 MLN FROM $72.000 BLN TOTAL

Jul-08 15:15
  • US TSY 17W AUCTION: NON-COMP BIDS $530 MLN FROM $72.000 BLN TOTAL

IRAN: IRGC-Linked Tasnim Says US-Iran MoU Is "Dead"

Jul-08 15:10

Iran’s IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency has published a response to US President Donald Trump’s remarks at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, this morning, signalling that he believes the US-Iran memorandum of understanding is “over”. It should be noted that the statement is from the hawkish wing of the Iranian military, it is not an official statement from the Iranian government.

  • The outlet writes, “Terrorist Trump officially announced that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has ended… Despite the efforts of the authorities, this memorandum of understanding was stillborn from the very beginning with the Americans breaking their promises, and last night it was only announced that it was dead. Therefore, now that the understanding has been officially declared dead...  the struggle continues and this time Iran has a clearer task to confront the Americans and Israelis and their proxies in the region and the world.”

 

CAD: USDCAD Dip Healthy for Bull Trend, Deutsche Stay Long AUDCAD

Jul-08 15:00
  • With the USDCAD trend in overbought territory, today’s pullback is allowing this condition to unwind and the initial target for the pullback remains at 1.4127, the 20-day EMA. Overall, the pause in the uptrend appears to be a flag - a bullish continuation signal.
  • We highlighted yesterday that CIBC continue to like tactical CAD outperformance on the crosses, especially ahead of labour force survey data on Friday. They look for CADCHF upside to 0.5800 and also favour GBPCAD downside.
  • Deutsche Bank also takes profit on their long USDCAD recommendation, given the pair looks in-line with rate spreads, has mostly closed the gap to relative data surprises and has only been higher than this in three episodes in the past 20 years.
  • However, given the fact a good chunk of this relates to dollar strength, they believe the picture for CAD still underwhelms and retain their bullish AUDCAD view. This week, the business surveys continue to give some hope of a recovery, but we’re still yet to see much positive in the hard data - business capex stayed flat in Q1, and GDP growth is sub-trend.

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