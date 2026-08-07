POWER: EdF Removes Belleville 1, Civaux 2 Adds Chooz 1 Nukes to Fuel Constraint

Iran’s IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency has published a response to US President Donald Trump’s remarks at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, this morning, signalling that he believes the US-Iran memorandum of understanding is “over”. It should be noted that the statement is from the hawkish wing of the Iranian military, it is not an official statement from the Iranian government.

The outlet writes, “Terrorist Trump officially announced that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has ended… Despite the efforts of the authorities, this memorandum of understanding was stillborn from the very beginning with the Americans breaking their promises, and last night it was only announced that it was dead. Therefore, now that the understanding has been officially declared dead... the struggle continues and this time Iran has a clearer task to confront the Americans and Israelis and their proxies in the region and the world.”