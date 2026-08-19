POWER: EdF Imposes Grid Constraints on Civaux, Golfech, Blayais and Cattenom

A minimum of one unit of Civaux, two units of Blayais, one unit of the Golfech and one unit of the C...
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Keeping an eye on: JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are expected to hold investor calls this Wednesday for Sopaipilla Investor LLC - the company that holds 80% of Blackrock's & 20% of Meta's data center stake based in El Paso Texas. Size of the issue is estimated at over $12B. It will be interesting to see if the surge in lawsuits by Texas municipalities in an attempt to block or restrict data center developments to curb energy and water strain - will hold their ground in the face of the multi-billion $ project. Today's expected issuance outlined below:
MNI reports on the outlook for possible Fed rate increases later this year. - On MNI Policy MainWire now, for more details please contact sales@marketnews.com
Revenue among German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rose 2.7% Y/Y in June (-1.2% May), according to Datev data published by newspaper FAZ today.