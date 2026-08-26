EdF's 1.31GW Golfech 2 nuclear reactor unplanned shutdown was extended to 27 August from 26 August 1...
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Al Arabiya: "Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reaffirmed Tehran’s backing for Hezbollah, saying Iran has made the preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and the complete and unconditional end of Israeli military action there the primary condition of its memorandum of understanding with the United States to end the war, according to a letter published by state media."
Fars cites Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi: In the Oman negotiations, the other side insisted that the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz be active, and we did not accept it.
🔹We told them that whatever the outcome of this action, we will not accept your plans.
Most of the sales are of the 0.875% Oct-29 gilt:
|0.875% Oct-29
|GBP650.2m
|GBP627.7m
|89.446
|GBP693.0m
|GBP675.0m
|0.375% Oct-30
|GBP84.5m
|GBP0.0m
|GBP211.9m
|GBP0.0m
|4.75% Dec-30
|GBP152.7m
|GBP97.2m
|101.153
|GBP0.0m
|GBP0.0m
|0.25% Jul-31
|GBP0.0m
|GBP0.0m
|GBP0.0m
|4.25% Jun-32
|GBP98.7m
|GBP0.0m
|GBP1,460.2m
|GBP149.9m