LATAM: Ecuador's President Noboa Appoints New Finance Minister

The BOE policy decision is due March 20, with the answers to below questions published at midday:

1. Was the Bank Rate changed, and if so by how much?

2. Number of members voting for cut of 50bp or greater?

3. Number of members voting for 25bp cut?

4. Number of members voting for unchanged rate?

NB: On questions 2-4 we will name the dissenters (and the magnitude of dissent)

5. Did the MPC drop reference to a “gradual approach” to removing “policy restraint being appropriate” from their Statement?

6. In the guidance, alongside a “gradual” approach to removing policy restraint, did the MPC use “careful”?

7. Did the MPC again say Bank Rate is likely to “remain restrictive for sufficiently long”?

8. Did the MPC again say it will “decide the appropriate degree of monetary policy restrictiveness at each meeting”?

9. Did the MPC leave its guidance paragraph materially unchanged versus the February policy statement?