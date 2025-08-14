STIR: Dovish Move In Fed Pricing Extends, Full Cut Priced For Sep

RES 4: 6402.44 1.382 proj of the May 23 - Jun 11 - 23 price swing

RES 3: 6381.00 1.764 proj of the Apr 7 - 10 - 21 price swing

RES 2: 6356.12 1.236 proj of the May 23 - Jun 11 - 23 price swing

RES 1: 6335.50 High Jul 10

PRICE: 6284.00 @ 14:21 BST Jul 14

SUP 1: 6246.25 Low Jul 7

SUP 2: 6201.21/6054.38 20- and 50-day EMA values

SUP 3: 5811.50 Low May 23

SUP 4: 5645.75 Low May 7

The trend condition in S&P E-Minis remains bullish and short-term weakness is considered corrective. Recent activity has resulted in a break of resistance at 6128.75, the Jun 11 high. The breach confirmed a resumption of the uptrend that started Apr 7. This was followed by a break of key resistance and a bull trigger at 6277.50, the Feb 21 high. Sights are on 6356.12, a Fibonacci projection. Key support is at the 50-day EMA, at 6054.38.