US NATGAS: Dept. of Energy Issues Order for PJM Power Plants

Aug-28 19:10

You are missing out on very valuable content.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright issued an emergency order directing PJM Interconnection and Constel...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

US 10YR FUTURE TECHS: (U5) Opens Gap With Support

Jul-29 19:06
  • RES 4: 112-15   61.8% retracement of the Apr 7 - 11 sell-off
  • RES 3: 112-12+ High Jul 1 and a bull trigger
  • RES 2: 111-28   High Jul 3 
  • RES 1: 111-14+ High Jul 22 
  • PRICE:‌‌ 110-27+ @ 20:00 BST Jul 29
  • SUP 1: 110-19+/08+ Low Jul 24 / Low Jul 14 & 16        
  • SUP 2: 110-03   76.4% retracement of the May 22 - Jul 1 bull leg
  • SUP 3: 109-28   Low Jun 6 and 11
  • SUP 4: 109.25   Low May 27

Treasury futures traded higher into the close, opening a gap with last week’s low. Recent gains resulted in a break of the 20-day EMA, strengthening the recovery. Note too that resistance at 111-13+, Jul 10 high, has been pierced. A clear break of it would highlight a stronger reversal and open 111-28, the Jul 3 high. Key support is 110-08+, the Jul 14 and 16 low. Clearance of this level would reinstate a bearish theme. First support is at 110-19+, the Jul 24 low.    

EURJPY TECHS: Pierces 20-day EMA

Jul-29 19:00
  • RES 4: 177.08 2.000 proj of the Feb 28 - Mar 18 - Apr 7 price swing 
  • RES 3: 175.43 High Jul 11 ‘24 and a key medium-term resistance
  • RES 2: 174.86 1.764 proj of the Feb 28 - Mar 18 - Apr 7 price swing
  • RES 1: 173.97 High Jul 27 and the bull trigger 
  • PRICE: 171.43 @ 18:27 BST Jul 29
  • SUP 1: 171.05 Intraday low 
  • SUP 2: 170.81 Low Jul 11
  • SUP 3: 169.77 Low Jul 7  
  • SUP 4: 168.89 50-day EMA   

The bullish trend condition in EURJPY remains intact, and for now a pullback is considered corrective. Initial support has been pierced at the 171.53 20-day EMA. A clear breach of this average would signal scope for a deeper correction and highlight potential for a move towards the 50-day EMA, at 168.89. Moving average studies remain in a bull-mode position highlighting an uptrend. A break of Monday's 173.97 high would resume the bull cycle.  

BOC: Instant Answers For BOC Decision (4/4)

Jul-29 18:43

Following are the Instant Answers for the Bank of Canada decision due Wed at 945am EST:

  • Overnight Rate Target (%)
  • Does the Bank signal it's prepared to LOWER rates in the future?
  • Does the Bank reiterate it could LOWER rates if the economy weakens amid tariffs and inflation is contained?
  • Does the Bank signal it is prepared to RAISE rates in the future?
  • Does the Bank signal it intends to leave rates ON HOLD?

Related bullets

article type logo

German Wind Output Forecast Comparison

article type logo

Krasnador Refinery Fire Extinguished

article type logo

UK Solar Hits Record 9.91TWh in 1H25: Ember

Related by topic

Energy Data
US Natgas
US

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Inflation Too High For Fed Rate Cuts - Hoenig

Aug-28 16:50
article type logo

MNI UK Issuance Deep Dive

Aug-28 14:50
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW:Low Inflation Ex-Tariffs Backs Fed Cuts-Haslag

Aug-28 14:21

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo