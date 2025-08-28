US NATGAS: Dept. of Energy Issues Order for PJM Power Plants

RES 4: 112-15 61.8% retracement of the Apr 7 - 11 sell-off

RES 3: 112-12+ High Jul 1 and a bull trigger

RES 2: 111-28 High Jul 3

RES 1: 111-14+ High Jul 22

PRICE:‌‌ 110-27+ @ 20:00 BST Jul 29

SUP 1: 110-19+/08+ Low Jul 24 / Low Jul 14 & 16

SUP 2: 110-03 76.4% retracement of the May 22 - Jul 1 bull leg

SUP 3: 109-28 Low Jun 6 and 11

SUP 4: 109.25 Low May 27

Treasury futures traded higher into the close, opening a gap with last week’s low. Recent gains resulted in a break of the 20-day EMA, strengthening the recovery. Note too that resistance at 111-13+, Jul 10 high, has been pierced. A clear break of it would highlight a stronger reversal and open 111-28, the Jul 3 high. Key support is 110-08+, the Jul 14 and 16 low. Clearance of this level would reinstate a bearish theme. First support is at 110-19+, the Jul 24 low.