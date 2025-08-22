OIL: Crude Softer but Diesel Recovers Following Weekly US Stocks Data

"*UK'S DEBT MANAGEMENT OFFICE TO CANCEL TWO GILTS DUE TO DONATION" - bbg

Full DMO release on that is here, it's the 4⅛% Treasury Gilt 2027 and 0⅜% Index-linked Treasury Gilt 2062 that are to be cancelled, with a £14mln and £7.8mln nominal holding per line. The cancellation is as a result of "a donation to the Donations and Bequests Account made during the financial year ending 31 March 2025": https://www.dmo.gov.uk/media/hicb4is2/sa210725.pdf