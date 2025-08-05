OIL: Crude oil lower following headline Russia considering Ukraine air-truce

RES 4: 1.4111 High Apr 4

RES 3: 1.4016 High May 12 and 13 and a key resistance

RES 2: 1.3920 High May 21

RES 1: 1.3674/3776 20- and 50-day EMA values

PRICE: 1.3607 @ 16:12 BST Jul 4

SUP 1: 1.3557 Low Jul 03

SUP 2: 1.3540 Low Jun 16 and the bear trigger

SUP 3: 1.3503 1.618 proj of the Feb 3 - 14 - Mar 4 price swing

SUP 4: 1.3473 Low Oct 2 2024

The trend needle in USDCAD points south and this week’s move down reinforces current conditions. S/T gains between Jun 16 - 23 appear to have been corrective. Key support and the bear trigger is 1.3540, Jun 16 low. Clearance of this level would resume the downtrend and open 1.3503, a Fibonacci projection. Pivot resistance is at the 50-day EMA, at 1.3776. A clear break of this average would signal scope for a stronger recovery.