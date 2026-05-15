EM LATAM CREDIT: Cosan (CSANBZ): Q1 2026 Earnings – Negative

Unwind has been progressing but meanwhile interest coverage got thinner. * The company's strategy h...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
A strong bull cycle in EURJPY remains intact and the cross is building on recent gains. The latest rally has resulted in a breach of resistance at 186.87, the Jan 23 high and a key medium-term hurdle. Clearance of this level confirms a resumption of the uptrend. Note that price remains inside a bull channel drawn from the Feb 28 ‘25 low. Initial firm support to watch is 184.97, the 20-day EMA. Sights are on 188.15, a Fibonacci projection.
The NY Fed's Empire manufacturing survey showed an impressive jump in the headline General Business Conditions index in April to 11.0 vs a negative reading in March (-0.2) in which it was something of a regional outlier to the downside.