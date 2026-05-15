EM LATAM CREDIT: Cosan (CSANBZ): Q1 2026 Earnings – Negative

Crude prices are little changed on Wednesday after a larger than expected US crude stock draw offset pressure from signs of progress towards a ceasefire extension and a second round of talks between the US and Iran.

WTI May 26 is down 0.1% at $91.2/bbl.

Negotiators aim to extend the ceasefire, which is due to expire on April 22, for at least two weeks to allow diplomacy another chance, AP reports. Meanwhile, the US and Iran made progress in talks on Tuesday, moving closer to a framework agreement to end the war, two US officials told Axios.

The IMF cautioned that an adverse scenario of prolonged conflict could keep oil prices near $100/b, potentially triggering a global recession with growth slowing to 2% in 2026.

From a technical perspective, recent weakness in WTI futures is considered corrective. Attention is on support at the 50-day EMA, at $87.14, which has been tested. A clear break of the average is required to highlight a stronger short-term reversal.

Elsewhere, precious metals have fallen today, with spot gold down by 0.9% at $4,800/oz and silver 0.3% lower at $79.3/oz.

For gold, a short-term bull cycle is still intact, with scope for an extension towards $4,914.9, a Fibonacci retracement point.