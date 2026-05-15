AUDUSD TECHS: Corrective Pullback

May-15 19:30

* RES 4: 0.7358 1.764 proj of the Apr 29 - May 1 - 5 price swing * RES 3: 0.7349 Top of a bull chann...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

US TSYS: Stable Price Action, Ongoing US/Iran Negotiation Focus

Apr-15 19:17
  • Treasuries look to finish weaker, inside session range Wednesday, ongoing focus on Middle East headlines with sentiment apparently buoyed by a lack of increased hostilities in the Middle East if not demonstrative reports of ceasefire reports and/or open egress through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • "U.S. and Iran will likely return to Pakistan next week for a second round of peace negotiations, two senior Pakistani officials told MS NOW on Wednesday."
  • TYM6 trades -5 at 111-12, 10Y yield +.0277 at 4.2755%. Trend signals remain bearish, highlighted by moving average studies that are in a bear-mode position. Support to watch is 110-16, the Apr 2 low. A break would be bearish. The next important resistance is 111-18+, the 50-day EMA. Clearance of this average is required to signal scope for a stronger recovery that would open 111-31, a Fibonacci retracement.
  • The Fed's April Beige Book arguably more robust than Feb's, with more districts on net (8 vs 7) reporting slight/modest growth and gains in employment (4 vs 3; and just 1 seeing declines vs 3 prior), with very little change in inflation reporting (9 vs 8 describing "moderate" price pressures).
  • US import prices were far softer than expected in March, including with some downward revisions to February’s surprisingly strong report. However, large conflicting moves in energy components give mixed signals on an underlying basis but strip out the wider fuels category and monthly underlying inflation is still at some of its strongest rates in recent years.
  • Japan’s Finance Minister, who has touted the close contact with the US Treasury in recent weeks by alluding to close coordination with foreign authorities. Katayama also states that she expects to speak with Bessent when he visits Japan while en route to China in May.
  • LOOK AHEAD: Thursday Data Calendar: Jobless Claims, Regional Fed, IP/Cap-U

US DATA: Redbook Sales Remain Solid At Start Of Q2

Apr-15 19:08

Retail sales rose 7.0% Y/Y in the week ending April 11, per this week's Johnson Redbook index release. That constitutes the month-to-date gain, which while below retailers' targeted 7.2% would still represent a post-2022 high.

  • A lot of that nominal gain looks to be inflation-driven, with April CPI looking to come in around 4% Y/Y and core closer to 3%, but even that implies overall sales volume growth remains positive by this metric. We get the March Census Bureau data next week.
  • The anecdotal section, once again, didn't make any mention of the war in the Middle East or the impact of higher energy prices.  "The first week of April went well. Sales were largely driven by seasonal items as retailers entered the final month of the first quarter. Many stores closed on Easter Sunday so that employees could spend time with their families, which meant Easter week sales were based on six days instead of seven compared to last year. People celebrated by getting together, sharing meals, going to church, and holding Easter egg hunts. Retailers are working to keep prices low to help families make their budgets go further."
image

EURJPY TECHS: Northbound

Apr-15 19:00
  • RES 4: 188.81 2.236 proj of the Mar 16 - 27 - 30 price swing  
  • RES 3: 188.15 2.000 proj of the Mar 16 - 27 - 30 price swing
  • RES 2: 188.00 Round number resistance
  • RES 1: 187.64 High Apr 15
  • PRICE: 187.60 @ 16:41 BST Apr 15
  • SUP 1: 185.89 Low Apr 13
  • SUP 2: 184.97 20-day EMA
  • SUP 3: 184.07 50-day EMA
  • SUP 4: 182.59 Low Mar 30 

A strong bull cycle in EURJPY remains intact and the cross is building on recent gains. The latest rally has resulted in a breach of resistance at 186.87, the Jan 23 high and a key medium-term hurdle. Clearance of this level confirms a resumption of the uptrend. Note that price remains inside a bull channel drawn from the Feb 28 ‘25 low. Initial firm support to watch is 184.97, the 20-day EMA. Sights are on 188.15, a Fibonacci projection.        

Related bullets

article type logo

AUDNZD: Relative Data Outcomes Driving Spot Towards 1.1000 Test

article type logo

AUDNZD: Softer NZ Data Sees Break Above 1.1100, 2yr AU-NZ Swap Spreads Trending Towards Flat

article type logo

AUDNZD: Fresh Highs Since 2022, AU-NZ 2yr Spreads Still Trending Towards Flat

Related by topic

Major Currency Pairs
US
Australia

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI US Credit Weekly - May 15, 2026

May-15 19:20
article type logo

MNI Latam Week Ahead - Banxico Minutes, Chile/Peru Q1 GDP

May-15 16:39
article type logo

MNI US Macro Weekly: Warsh Faces A Tough Start

May-15 15:42

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2026Twitter, Xlinkedin logo